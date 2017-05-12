IPL 2017: MI vs KXIP - Turning Point - Mohit Sharma's Last Over

BCCI Photo

Mohit Sharma bowled an excellent last over as Kings XI Punjab snatched victory from the jaws off defeat against Mumbai Indians to keep their hopes of a place in the play-offs alive.

After the initial blows, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya brought Mumbai back into the match with a scintillating 21-ball 55 run partnership. Karn Sharma too chipped in with runs as Mumbai need just 23 off the last 2 overs.

Sandeep Sharma then bowled an excellent last over as he gave away just 7 runs off it. Mumbai needed 16 runs off the final six deliveries — with Pollard and Harbhajan Singh at the crease and this is how the last over was bowled by Mohit Sharma.

1st Ball: Mohit bowls a length ball outside the off-stump and Pollard hit it down the ground to take 2 runs. But replays showed that Pollard didn't touch the line while turning back for the double so only one run counted. Mumbai need 15 off 5.

2nd Ball: Mohit bowls a slower delivery and Pollard hits a huge six on the leg-side. Mumbai need 9 off 4 now.

3rd Ball: Mohit bowls a low full-toss and Pollard hits it down the ground but refuses to take a single. Mumbai need 9 off 3 now.

4th Ball: Mohit bowls a low dipping yorker and Pollard cannot get underneath it. Another dot ball. Mumbai need 9 off 2 now.

5th Ball: Mohit bowls a low dipping yorker outside the off-stump and Pollard fails to hit it again. Mumbai need 9 off 1 now.

6th Ball: Mohit bowls another cracking yorker and Pollard can only hit it for a single. Mumbai win by 7 runs.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 12:45 AM IST