IPL 2017: MI vs RCB - Star of the Match - Rohit Sharma

BCCI Photo

Chasing RCB’s total of 162, Mumbai Indians stretched the game to the last over and won with one ball remaining. But more importantly, MI had their skipper Rohit Sharma at the crease as they beat RCB by 5 wickets.

It was only poetic justice that Rohit hit the winning boundary to remain unbeaten on 56 off 37 balls. And as Rohit revealed during the post-match presentation ceremony, the wicket was good and he knew that Mumbai could finish off the chase in the last over.

“Got tight in the end, but we always knew the wicket was good and we could get to the last over and finish it off. It was a clinical performance. I know we won in the last over, but I'll take that win. One good thing is that we haven't been complacent. We want to finish games in a clinical manner and we did it today,” he said.

But even more satisfying for Mumbai was the return to the form of skipper Rohit. Even though he had shown sparks of elegance in earlier games, this was the first time when the vintage cuts and pulls were out of the bag. It has been a tough journey in the last year for Rohit, thanks to the injury woes, but he is surely back with a bang.

And the biggest testimony was Rohit pre-meditating the slog sweep off Sreenath Aravind in the 19th over and sending the ball way into the mid-wicket stands. It was a slow ball and Rohit walked outside the off-stump, got down on the knee and swept it for a six.

Rohit himself revealed that it was good to spend time in the middle as the business end is round the corner. “Personally, it felt good to spend time in the middle. I picked my areas and backed myself to hit in those areas. You get value for your shots at Wankhede and I just wanted to find the gaps.”

First Published: May 1, 2017, 8:33 PM IST