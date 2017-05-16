IPL 2017: MI vs RPS - Star of the Match - Washington Sundar

(BCCI Photo)

IPL Star of the Match: Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar proved his worth for Rising Pune Supergiant as he picked up three wickets to help Pune reach their first final in the Indian Premier League.

Sundar shared the new ball — a trend which we have often seen in the IPL — but it was in the sixth over where he turned the game on its head.

Mumbai were comfortably placed at 41/1, when Sundar dismissed Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayadu in the same over.

He trapped Rohit plumb in front — even though the Mumbai skipper did not look too pleased and seemed to indicate that there was an inside-edge — and then Rayadu played a loose shot, hitting the ball straight to Steve Smith at short mid-wicket.

Sundar didn't try to bowl too quick and used the pitch which was assisting the slower bowlers. He varied his pace and kept bowling a disciplined line as the pitch did the rest for him.

He gained in confidence after that over and never let any of the Mumbai batsman go after him.

The teenager returned to get the big wicket of Kieron Pollard, the last big gun of the Mumbai batting line-up. It was again more a faulty shot than a brilliant ball. Pitched on off and going towards middle, Pollard flicked it straight to Smith at short mid-wicket.

With Mumbai chasing 163, that was almost the final nail in the coffin. Giving such a performance on such a big stage, only at the age of 17 shows Sundar has a bright future ahead of him.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 11:57 PM IST