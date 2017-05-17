IPL 2017: MI vs RPS - Turning Point - Dhoni Finishes Off in Style

BCCI Photo

A lot of questions have been raised on MS Dhoni’s skills as a finisher. Some feel that he has grown old and his hitting prowess has diminished while others feel that it is time one of India’s favourite son walks into sunset. But Dhoni silenced all at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

With the wicket in Mumbai playing tricky, Pune were placed on 121/3 after 18 overs and it looked like they would end somewhere around the 140-run mark. Both Manoj Tiwary and Dhoni were struggling with the wicket holding up and the Mumbai bowlers bowling a disciplined line. But what happened next is stuff legends are made of.

Going into the 19th over, Tiwary was the first one to break the shackles as he hit Mitchell McClenaghan for a four and a six. After that, Dhoni took over and hit the pacer for two sixes as Pune collected 26 runs from the 19th over.

In the 20th over, Tiwary decided to take a single and watch the show as Dhoni first went over covers off Jasprit Bumrah and then went for a double off a mistimed pull. The next one was headed straight over the sightscreen as Dhoni cleared his left leg and went up and over.

Even though Tiwary was run out of the last ball, the damage had been done as Pune picked 15 from the last over. In fact, they picked 41 off the 73 runs they added for the 4th wicket off the last 12 balls.

