IPL 2017: Michael Clarke Calls MS Dhoni a 'Freak' After Rising Pune Supergiant Seal Final Berth

New Delhi: Legendary Australian skipper Michael Clarke couldn't control his excitement and labelled Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a freak, after the former captain plundered a scintillating 26-ball 40 to guide Rising Pune Supergiant into their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Tuesday.

Dhoni's innings was crucial as it was his 26-ball 40 which made the difference in the end as Mumbai fell short by 20 runs. Clarke was the first to congratulate Dhoni on his stunning innings which included five mammoth sixes in the death overs against the specialists like Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah.

Clarke's twitter post read: "Once a FREAK always a FREAK! MS Dhoni on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

With the help of Dhoni's innings, Pune edged Mumbai by 20 runs to enter the final of IPL-10. MSD will become the first player in the history of the cash-rich league to appear in seven finals. Earlier, he was tied at six finals with former Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina.

Also, Dhoni has now played 18 play-off matches in the IPL and has been on the winning side on 11 occasions. And this latest win meant that Dhoni has been on the winning side as many as 5 times in 8 play-off matches against Mumbai Indians in the history of the league.

RPS also became only the second side ever to beat Mumbai thrice in a single edition of the league. And the other team to have done so previously was — yeah, you guessed it right — MS Dhoni's CSK in 2014.

