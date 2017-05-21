IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Can Fire Rising Pune Supergiant to Title, Says Mohammad Azharuddin

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has predicted that MS Dhoni will play a starring role and Rising Pune Supergiant will beat Mumbai Indians to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday.

Speaking to India Today, Azharuddin said that Pune's victory over Mumbai in the Qualifier 1 will serve as a big confidence booster for the team and they have the potential to replicate that feat in the championship match.

"I think Pune will win. The playoff they won against Mumbai will be a big confidence booster. Ben Stokes will be missed though. But the way Dhoni is playing with those 40 runs he got in the last two overs, he can help them win the final," Azhar told India Today.

Azharuddin also said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni's experience of winning finals will come in handy against Mumbai. He also added that Dhoni will be eager to lift the title as player, having previously won the title twice as a captain.

"Dhoni has always won as captain. Now he may want to win as a player. Try to prove that I can win even when I am just a player,” said the former India skipper.

"Once you are not a captain, you move on. I was not in favour of his sacking. But now Smith and Dhoni have created a good rapport. They have gelled well that’s when the team has delivered," Azharuddin said.

First Published: May 21, 2017, 11:06 AM IST