IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Registers Another 100, This Time With Gloves in Hand

New Delhi: Team India’s chief selector recently while announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy reiterated that MS Dhoni is still the best wicket-keeper in the country and Dhoni became only the second wicket-keeper after Dinesh Karthik to complete 100 dismissals in the IPL.

While Karthik sits at the top with 106 dismissals in 152 matches, Dhoni now has 101 from 157 games. Dhoni achieved the feat when he caught Axar Patel off Dan Christian’s bowling at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

But he didn’t have the best of starts to the afternoon as he dropped Saha off Jaydev Unadkat’s bowling in the third over of the Punjab innings. But Dhoni finished with another dismissal as he caught Swapnil Singh off Unadkat’s delivery in the 14th over.

While he had a decent outing on Sunday, Dhoni has inflicted some stunning run outs and stumping right through the season.

A look at the top three dismissals inflicted by the cool and composed magician behind the stumps:

He might be past his prime when it comes to finishing games for his team with the bat in hand, but his glovework still leaves onlookers and opposition batsmen bemused.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 5:38 PM IST