IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Reaching Final

(BCCI Photo)

Mumbai Indians players celebrated in style as their team reached fourth ever Indian Premier League final.

Mumbai fans too were ecstatic, and celebrated their team's acheievement.

The team will be now looking to win their third ever IPL, which will also be a record. Currently, they share the record for most titles with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Superkings. All of them have two titles each.

An elated Jasprit Bumrah said that he was happy to be in the final, and that it was a complete team effort which got them there.

The lethal fast bowling trio of Bumrah, Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell McCleneghan celebrated by taking a selfie.

Mumbai defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, to seal a spot in the final.A four-wicket burst from Karn Sharma and a splendid bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah (3/7) meant Mumbai had the easy task of chasing down Kolkata's below par total of 107 runs.

Kolkata bowlers did try to make a contest, and took some early wickets but 107 was always going to be too low a total to put up any challenge.

Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya put on 54 runs for the fourth wicket until Rohit Sharma holed out in the deep after scoring 26 runs. Pandya though kept his cool and hit the winning boundary to stay unbeaten on 45 off 30 deliveries, in the company of Kieron Pollard.

Mumbai Indians chased down the target with 33 balls to spare.

Now, revenge will be on Mumbai's mind when it faces Rising Pune Supergiant in the final, a team it has lost to on all three occasions this year.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 9:32 AM IST