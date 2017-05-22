Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 22, 2017, 9:19 AM IST
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Title Victory in Special Style

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians painted the city blue as they clinched an astonishing 1-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to lift the title in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Defending a modest target of 130, Mumbai bowlers bowled their hearts our at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as Rohit Sharma's troops stormed to a thrilling win to clinch a record third IPL title.

The players then celebrated their scintillating win at the team hotel amidst huge cheers. There was a cake waiting for the victorious gladiators too, who had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Mentor Sachin Tendulkar too joined in the celebration as the players were showered with balloons before they could cut the cake. After a session of balloon bursting, all-rounder Handik Pandya showed his talent of drowning everyone in champagne.

In a tense finish to a low scoring final, Rising Pune Supergiant needed four runs to win off the last ball. Australian all-rounder Dan Christian managed to get the ball away towards the mid-wicket boundary, but the throw from the deep was accurate enough for Parthiv Patel to break the stumps before Washington Sundar could come back for a third run, which would have led to a super over.

Mitchell Johnson bowled a fabulous last over under pressure, taking the wickets of Manoj Tiwary and Pune captain Steven Smith off consecutive deliveries to tilt the balance in favour of the 'Blue Brigade'.

First Published: May 22, 2017

