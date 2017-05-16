IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Coach Jayawardene's 'Healthy Headache' Against Rising Pune Supergiant

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene speaks to Kieron Pollard (Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene is upbeat about his team's chances when they take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League. But the veteran Lankan has a headache to deal with ahead of the all important clash.

Speaking ahead of the match, Jayawardene said that the match against Kolkata Knight Riders has given him and the rest of the team management a 'healthy headache' as he now has quite a few in form players vying for a spot in the playing xi for the big match.

.@MahelaJay has a healthy headache! Find out what our head coach has to say ahead of the Qualifier, on #CoachCam! #CricketMeriJaan #MIvRPS pic.twitter.com/92Z2lwNGiM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 16, 2017

The match against KKR saw Ambati Rayudu roar back into contention for a first team place with a power-packed knock of 63 off just 37 deliveries laid the foundation for Mumbai's victory, which also sealed the top spot for them.

The innings meant Rayudu, who was injured early in the tournament and then had to sit out of the playing XI due to the impeccable form of Nitish Rana, was adjudged Man of the match. With Rana's form dipping towards the latter stages of the group phase, Jayawardene could well be prompted to give the more experience Rayudu a go on the qualifier.

Tim Southee and Vinay Kumar too performed well in the match although it will be difficult for the duo to find a place in the playing xi in the presence of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

But the coach said he is happy to have such a dilemma rather than not having any options to fall back upon. He further said that the team had practiced really hard ahead of the match and were raring to go against a team who have already beaten them twice this season.

