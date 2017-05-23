IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Thank 'Nani' For Thrilling Victory

(Photo Courtesy: Mumbai Indians/Twitter)

New Delhi: The attention of viewers watching the nerve-wracking closing moments of the thrilling Indian Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant was caught by an elderly lady, who was seen praying hard as the match headed towards a close finish.

Surrounded by blue jerseys, it wasn't difficult to figure out as to which team was the lady praying for. Eventually her prayers were answered as Mumbai Indians clinched victory by a solitary run to become the first team to win the IPL thrice. Tweets started pouring in about how the lady was the reason behind the 'Blue Brigade' stealing victory from the jaws of defeat.

While all this was on, Abhishek Bachchan decided to reveal the identity of the lady, dutifully praying for the team she supported. Bachchan Jr. tweeted, "That is Mrs. Ambani's mother. Popularly referred to as "nani". The lucky charm."

Mrs Purnimaben Dalal is the mother of Mumbai Indians owner Mrs Nita Ambani, and is fondly referred to as 'Nani' by the Mumbai Indians players and staff. She is also considered to be a 'lucky charm' by the team.

Soon, the Mumbai Indians franchise tweeted from their official handle thanking Mrs Dalal for her relentless prayers in support of the team. The tweet read, "Certified Mumbai Indians fan and Mrs. Nita Ambani’s mother, Purnimaben Dalal did all she could to bring the IPL trophy home. #ThankYouNani"

It was a nice gesture by the team to thank the elderly lady for her continuous support and prayers.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 5:43 PM IST