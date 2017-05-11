IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - Live Preview

18:37(IST)

Arnab: Glenn Maxwell's 25-ball 44 was the difference between a below par total and a fighting total for Punjab in the last match against KKR and with Hashim Amla gone, Maxi will take it upon himself to lead Punjab's bating charge. He has 263 runs in his kitty, but what matters is that he has got those runs at an awe-inspiring strike rate of close to 170.

Also, the presence of Martin Guptill, a New Zealander, will help nullify McClenaghan's threat as the opener must be aware of the left-arm pacer's tricks