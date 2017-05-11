IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - Live Preview

Arnab: Glenn Maxwell's 25-ball 44 was the difference between a below par total and a fighting total for Punjab in the last match against KKR and with Hashim Amla gone, Maxi will take it upon himself to lead Punjab's bating charge. He has 263 runs in his kitty, but what matters is that he has got those runs at an awe-inspiring strike rate of close to 170.
Also, the presence of Martin Guptill, a New Zealander, will help nullify McClenaghan's threat as the opener must be aware of the left-arm pacer's tricks
18:33(IST)
Baidurjo: Mumbai's bowling is equally good and with Mitchell McClenaghan in top form, expect the Punjab batting to crumble.
McClenaghan has picked up 17 wickets so far, and add to that the death bowling prowess of Jasprit Bumrah, who has himself picked up 14 wickets, and Punjab's batsmen have a daunting task ahead of them
18:28(IST)
Arnab: Rohit Sharma's form against spinners is nothing to write home about and Axar Patel will have a good chance to improve his already decent record against the Mumbai captain.
Rahul Tewatia was the star with the ball in the last match. Expect the tweaker to give the likes of Pollard in the middle order
18:25(IST)
Baidurjo: Rohit Sharma is slowly and gradually coming into his own and he has slammed three half-centuries already. Expect the captain to fire in the business end of the tournament.
18:21(IST)
Arnab: Sandeep Sharma has been Kings XI Punjab's stand out performer yet again and he could trouble Simmons with his swing and movement off the pitch early inthe innings.
Sandeep has 16 wickets to his name in this campaign and not to forget the ever reliable Mohit Sharma, who too has 11 wickets in his kitty.
18:14(IST)
Baidurjo: Lendl Simmons is in the team in place of Buttler and he has already made his presence felt with a classy half-century.
He is an experienced T20 batsman and has been a great performer for Mumbai Indians over the years. The West Indian has scored more than 1100 runs for Mumbai in 27 matches at a healthy average of 46 and at a strike rat eof above 127
18:10(IST)
Arnab: Without Jos Buttler giving Mumbai the starts at the top of the order, the batting doesn't look as confident as earlier. Also Nitish Rana's form has slowly faded and with Rohit Sharma yet to hit top gear, there is every chance this Mumbai team can be put under pressure
18:08(IST)
Baidurjo: These are professional cricketers and I don't think one defeat will bother them so much.
18:03(IST)
Arnab: Punjab's bowling has come a long way since then and the manner in which they beat KKR, despite 'Lynnsanity' striking hard shows that they have it in them to stop the Mumbai juggernaut.
Also, dont forget the Mumbai collapse in the last match, will be at the back of the players' mind
17:59(IST)
Baidurjo: Well everyday is not a Sunday, and if numbers is what you want then let's take a look at the head to head between these two teams since 2012, the 'Blue Brigade' has won seven out of the ten meetings between the two teams.
And when these two teams met earlier this season, even a Hashim Amla century couldn't save Punjab. So you know where to put your bets
17:57(IST)
Arnab: You were quick to write off Punjab's chances against KKR too Baidurjo, I suggest you prove your point with some cricketing logic, rather than rhetoric
17:54(IST)
Baidurjo: Hello Arnab, it will be a good evening of cricket for sure. Kings XI Punjab broke their hoodoo against Kolkata but Mumbai Indians in their current form are a different kettle of fish.
17:51(IST)
Yes, it is another do-or-die battle for the Kings XI Punjab and the stakes are higher this time as they take on table toppers Mumbai Indians, still the only team to have guaranteed their place in the knock-outs.
This is Arnab Sen, editor at Cricketnext and I have with me Baidurjo Bhose, our chief corespondent. Good evening Baidurjo!
17:39(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live preview of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.
Table-toppers Mumbai Indians, the first team to secure a berth in the IPL playoffs, take on a confident Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.