IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Live Preview

18:07(IST)

Hello and welcome to our live preview of the Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, my name is Arnab Sen, editor ar Cricketnext and I have with me our corespondent Baidurjo Bhose.

As always we will pick one team and try to build their case through data and historical numbers. So my team for the day is KKR while Baidurjo here will try be backing Mumbai Indians