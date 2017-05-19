Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Live Preview

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 19, 2017, 5:03 PM IST

Live Blog

Last Updated 2 mins ago

Highlights

18:14(IST)

Baidurjo: A very goodevening to all, if there is one team Mumbai Indians would have wanted to face in this virtual semi-final, it is Kolkata Knight Riders. An overall head to head record of 10 wins and 5 losses from 15 matches in favour of Mumbai makes them the favourites

18:07(IST)

Hello and welcome to our live preview of the Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, my name is Arnab Sen, editor ar Cricketnext and I have with me our corespondent Baidurjo Bhose.

As always we will pick one team and  try to build their case through data and historical numbers. So my team for the day is KKR while Baidurjo here will try be backing Mumbai Indians

(BCCI Photo)

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would be eager to avenge their twin defeats in the league stage when they face old foes Mumbai Indians in the IPL Qualifer 2.

We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.

