IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant - Live Preview

Baidurjo: Simmons might have had a good time ever since making the XI, but he is yet to come across a quality bowler like Jaydev Unadkat. With 21 wickets in 10 games, he has been on a roll. In fact, even in Pune's last game against KXIP, it was Unadkat who started the damage in the first over by dismissing Guptill.
18:27(IST)
Arnab: Again, the statistics are those from the group stages. When it comes to the playoffs, Mumbai turn into their own. And one man the team will definitely be looking at to give them a good start is Lendl Simmons. Into the team after Jos Buttler left for national duty, Simmons has scored 126 runs in 4 games with 2 fifties.
18:25(IST)
Baidurjo: For the record, Pune is the only team to have beaten Mumbai convincingly in their own fortress. Pune have won both the games that they have played at the Wankhede Stadium. Steven Smith and his boys will definitely take a lot of confidence from that.
18:21(IST)
Arnab: In that case, Mumbai too had their own new performers in their last group game against KKR. Ambati Rayudu, Saurabh Tiwary, Vinay Kumar and Tim Southee. While Rayudu's knock of 63 off 37 balls has give a 'healthy' headache to coach Mahela Jayawardene, Vinay Kumar and Southee showed that they can breakthrough quality batting line-ups like the one KKR have.
18:19(IST)
Baidurjo: Agreed, but then the boys from Pune showed in the last game that they can win minus Stokes. Even though he was part of the XI, it was Shardul Thakur and Unadkat who picked the wickets. And in the batting, it was Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane who held fort. Rahane's return to form with an unbeaten 34 augurs well for Pune.
18:16(IST)
Arnab: But then, who has been Pune's match-winner? Ben Stokes. And he will not be there. 316 runs and 12 wickets are not small numbers. And Steven Smith will surely miss his services. Mumbai Indians though will be more than happy to have him out of the battle.
18:14(IST)
Baidurjo: What Pune do not have in experience, they make up in young talent. Two players who have definitely stood up and made it count are Pune opener Rahul Tripathi and pacer Jaydev Unadkat. While Unadkat is slightly more experienced, having played for India, both have taken the IPL by storm.
18:12(IST)
Arnab: Past results hardly matter when it comes to a big stage like the Playoffs. It is the experience that counts and if you look at the numbers, Mumbai Indians have players who have played 45 games in total through Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard and Harbhajan Singh. On the other hand, Pune have just MS Dhoni to talk off with 17 games.
18:10(IST)
Baidurjo: Indeed a thriller on the cards. While MI have the past on their side, Pune hold the psychological edge. The two teams have met twice this season and Pune beat Mumbai on both occasions. While Pune won the first game chasing 185, the second time round they defended 160 successfully.
18:07(IST)
Arnab: A mouth-watering clash on the cards for sure and if you look at the history of the tournament, Mumbai have been proven performers in the knockout stages. They have qualified for the playoffs on 7 occasions and have won 6 games, the most.
18:05(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE preview of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
I am Baidurjo, correspondent at CricketNext, and I have with me Arnab, editor of CricketNext. While I will be fighting the case for first time qualifiers Pune, Arnab will bat for Mumbai Indians — the table-toppers after the group phase.
Time for the Playoffs to get underway and in Qualifier 1, it will be table-toppers Mumbai Indians and second-placed Rising Pune Supergiant fighting it out at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.