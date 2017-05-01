IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Preview

Baidurjo: Just to let the readers know, Virat Kohli has won the toss and Bangalore will bat first against Mumbai Indians. So Kohli has gone back to his strengths - score big runs in the first innings without having the pressure to chase a target.
15:32(IST)
Pratik: Indeed, but Mumbai have a surprise element in their team who has got a particular liking for AB De Villiers. Krunal Pandya has dismissed AB de Villiers three times in as many innings, conceding only 12 runs off 21 balls in that time.
15:29(IST)
Baidurjo: I just want to mention one thing that RCB may be all but out of contention of a spot in the play-offs but they remain a good team on paper and would like to end their campaign on a high by spoiling the party for others. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ab De Villiers, Chris Gayle and Tymal Mills cannot be discounted for.
15:27(IST)
Pratik: The Wankhede stadium has been like a fortress for Mumbai Indians who have lost just one home match so far in the season. Rohit Sharma's boys will look to get back to winning ways after losing against RPS in their last home game.
15:25(IST)
Get a head start on today's game as we prepare for the visit of RCB.
Baidurjo: Head to head is also not in the favour of Virat Kohli's troops as in the 22 matches played between the two sides, Mumbai have come out victorious in 14 matches. Also, the last time these two met, Pollard hit a majestic century to take Mumbai over the line. It was the same match where Samuel Badree picked up a hat-trick.
15:19(IST)
Pratik: Mumbai have been one of the most lethal teams in the ongoing edition of the league. A win today and they will go at the top of the league table. And there secret has been their consistency of their playing XI. So far, Mumbai have used the least number of players to represent them (15).
15:17(IST)
Baidurjo: I will have to agree with you even if I don't want to, looking at the recent form of the Bangalore team. Their batting have not justified the kind of firepower they have in their ranks. All the big names have failed to deceive so far in the league.
15:15(IST)
Pratik: This match-up is a case of teams with two different fortunes in the league. While Mumbai are playing scintillating cricket and are placed at the second spot on the league table, RCB are second from the bottom with 5 points from 10 matches. A case of David vs Goliath maybe?
15:12(IST)
Hi, I am Pratik Sagar, correspondent of Cricketnext and I have with me, my colleague Baidurjo Bhose and we will be previewing the clash between Mumbai and Bangalore.
15:07(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live preview of the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
In-form Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers in a titanic Indian Premier League clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.