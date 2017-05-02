IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Want to be Ruthless, Says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: After registering their eighth win from 10 games to go atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) table, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday said he wants his team to approach each game "ruthlessly".

Rohit stared with a 37-ball 56 in Mumbai's five-wicket thrashing of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a league encounter at the Wankhede Stadium here. With the win, the home side also sealed their berth in the IPL play-offs.

"We want to be ruthless in our approach and finish on top of the table. The tournament doesn't end here. We have to stick together and play as a team," said Rohit, who was adjudged the Man of the Match.

"One good thing is that we haven't been complacent. We want to finish games in a clinical manner and we did it today (Monday)," he added.

The right hander, who has been off colour with the willow in recent times, said it was great to spend time in the middle, specially with the cash-rich tournament advancing towards its business end.

"Personally, it felt good to spend time in the middle. I picked my areas and backed myself to hit in those areas. You get value for your shots at Wankhede and I just wanted to find the gaps," he said.

Commenting on the chase, which derailed a bit after the loss of the early wickets, the Mumbaikar said: "It got tight in the end but we always knew the wicket was good and we could get to the last over and finish it off. It was a clinical performance."

"I know we won in the last over, but I'll take that win. Very important in this format to keep taking wickets and we've been doing it consistently so far," he added.

First Published: May 2, 2017, 8:39 AM IST