IPL 2017: Nathan Coulter-Nile's Great Return Catch Highlight Of Excellent Spell

(BCCI Photo)

Nathan Coulter-Nile made a grand comeback for the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday as he bowled a superlative spell to restrict defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad to a below par total.

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru was a difficult one as the ball did not come on to the bat. Coulter-Nile made the most of the conditions to return with figures of 3/20 in four overs.

The Sunrisers were going along nicely with the experienced overseas duo of David Warner and Kane Williamson mixing caution with aggression as they put on 50 runs for the second wicket. And it was Coulter-Nile who was attacked by Williamson as he scored a boundary and a six off his second over to break the shackles.

But the Aussie bowler had the last laugh as his good length delivery was hit straight to the fielder by Williamson as he looked to drive over the in-field. That wicket catalysed Coulter-Nile and the KKR attack further as they tightened the screws on the Sunrisers batsmen and also kept chipping away at the wickets.

Coulter-Nile came back into the attack in the 19th over and removed the dangerous Vijay Shankar, who was looking to provide some momentum to Hyderabad's innings with some hefty blows. But it was his second wicket of the over that took away the breath of the fans and pundits alike.

The Aussie paceman took a great return catch off his own bowling to send back Chris Jordan for a duck. Coulter-Nile's extended left-arm during his follow through helped him take a splendid catch.

Coulter-Nile's great effort with the ball helped Kolkata Knight Riders move into the qualifier 2 by beating the defending champions by 7 wickets.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 7:14 PM IST