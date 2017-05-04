IPL 2017, DD vs GL: As It Happened

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions at the Kotla.

TOSS NEWS: Delhi Daredevils win the toss and Karun Nair says his team will bowl first. Suresh Raina says Gujarat would have done the same. Marlon Samuels comes in for DD. Two more changes for the home team. Gujarat are playing the same XI from the last game.

Nadeem to start proceedings for Delhi and that is an edge to the boundary off the first ball. Smith takes strike and that was wide off the fielder. GL's score reads 4/0

BACK to BACK boundaries as Smith gets the sweep out this time round. Needs to get back the confidence after a lean trot so far. GL's score reads 8/0

WICKET! Rabada starts with a bang. Gets McCullum off the first ball of his first over. McCullum goes for 1 as GL's score reads 10/1

RUN OUT! Nadeem hits direct and Dwayne Smith is caught short at the non-striker's end. Good reflex from Nadeem as Raina cannot believe what just happened. Smith goes for 9.

DROPPED! Samuels drops that one off Raina's bat. That was not very difficult for the West Indian, but he failed to balance himself. Raina gets a life on 0

DROPPED again. Raina gets another life on 2. This time he looks to pull Rabada to get a top-edge. Regulation catch for Shreyas Iyer and he made a mess of it.

Boundary for Raina off Cummins now. That was on the legs and Raina flicks that straight to the square-leg boundary. GL's score reads 17/2

MAXIMUM! Raina welcomes Shami to the bowling crease with a vintage Raina slog into the long-on boundary. That was in the slot and there was no stopping Raina. The score reads 26/2

Another boundary for Raina here as the ball drops wide of the point fielder who ran back to try and hold that. Gujarat Lions' score reads 30/2

Another vintage Raina drive here over the head of the covers fielder. Raina surely looking to make the Delhi players pay for the two dropped chances. GL's score reads 34/2

Rabada bowls a full-toss and Raina looks to hit that out of the park. But that was not in the middle of the bat and the ball falls wide of Cummins. GL's score reads 37/2

Raina looking to hit everything over the top. Gets another top-edge and that again falls in no-man's land. Another two runs for Raina as GL's score reads 37/2

MAXIMUM! This time Raina connects as it is in the slot and that one goes wide into the stands. That is a good shot from Raina as GL's score reads 45/2

Now Karthik joins the party as he drives Cummins past the mid-off fielder for a boundary. Gujarat's score reads 51/2 after 5.2 overs

Another boundary for Raina as he flicks Cummins to the fine-leg boundary. Gujarat Lions' score reads 58/2 after 6 overs.

DROPPED! Another straight-forward catch for Samuels as Raina gets a life on 40. Raina should take Samuels out for dinner if Gujarat win this one. GL's score reads 59/2

Great shot from Karthik here as he drives Mishra past the point fielder. That was the googly and Karthik spotted that well. GL's score reads 71/2

MAXIMUM! Karthik finishes the over with a biggie as that goes deep into the mid-wicket stand. Mishra bowls an expensive over as GL's score reads 77/2

Raina picks a double to score another 50 in the IPL. Samuels bowled that up and Raina drove that to long-off. GL's score reads 83/2

Another expensive over from Mishra as he gives away 10 runs. Gujarat Lions' score reads 93/2

MAXIMUM! That was in the slot and Raina goes for the slog sweep off Samuels. The ball goes deep into the mid-wicket stands as GL's score reads 99/2

MAXIMUM! Suresh Raina goes high and handsome again. And this time it is a straight loft as he picks another six. GL's score reads 109/2

MAXIMUM! Now it is Karthik who joins the fun. That was bowled half-way down the pitch and Nadeem gets the treatment. That is high and handsome as GL's score reads 115/2

BACK TO BACK SIXESSSS! And this time Karthik goes inside out over covers for another big one. GL's score reads 121/2. Poor bowling by Nadeem here.

Karthik now pulls one to the square-leg stands. It has rained sixesssssss at the Kotla tonight. Gujarat going strong as the score reads 137/2

RUN OUT! Rain rode his luck, but he is finally dismissed for 77 off 43. Karthik hits that straight to Rabada and Raina pushes off. Karthik says no and before Raina can return back, the stumps are down. GL's score reads 143/3

MAXIMUM! Karthik cuts Shami to the point hoardings. That was pure timing. GL's score reads 153/3 with Karthik batting on 64

Finch ends the over with a boundary as Shami goes for 19 off the 14th over. Gujarat's score reads 158/3

WICKET! Brilliant catch from Corey Anderson here to send back Karthik for 65. That was plucked out of thin air by Corey as Cummins gets a wicket. GL's score reads 158/4

7 runs from the Anderson over here for Gujarat as the scoring rate has come down for Gujarat after the wickets of Raina and Karthik. GL's score reads 171/4

Boundary to end the over for Finch. That was aimed at the body by Rabada and Finch closed his eyes, ducked down and hit the pull for a boundary. GL's score reads 178/4

Just 6 runs from the Cummins over here and a wicket. Delhi have tightened the screws really well here as Gujarat's score reads 184/5 after 18 overs

WICKET! WHAT A CATCH from Pant here. That was top-edged by Finch and went miles into the air. Pant chases that down to short fine-leg and picks a good catch. GL's score reads 189/6 as Finch goes for 27 as Rabada picks another wicket.

Just 7 runs from the 19th over here for Gujarat. The score reads 191/6 with Faulkner and Jadeja at the crease.

WICKET! Faulkner goes for 1 as Brathwaite takes a good catch at the square-leg boundary. Anderson gets a wicket as GL's score reads 192/7

MAXIMUM! In the slot and Jadeja goes for the golf swing as the ball lands into the long-on stands. GL's score reads 202/7

MAXIMUM! Jadeja ends all the good effort in the second half in the last over off Anderson with two big hits, This one goes wide off the long-on stands as GL end on 208/7

11 runs from the first over off Sangwan for Delhi Daredevils. Good start chasing 209. Nair and Samson need to carry this momentum forward

Just 4 runs from the Thampi over here. This is good bowling backed by excellent fielding in the boundary. DD's score reads 15/0

WICKET! Sangwan gets Nair for 12. That was a late reaction from Nair as he looked to guide it over the slips as an after-thought. DD's score reads 24/1

MAXIMUM! Pant bludgeons this one over cover as Thampi bowls that in the slot. Delhi's score reads 31/1

Good over here for Delhi. After a six off the first ball for Pant, Samson ends it with another six. That is 16 runs from the Thampi over here as Delhi's score reads 41/1

BACK to BACK SIXESSSSS! That is vintage Pant here. Looks like he is back into his Ranji Trophy mode. Delhi's score reads 53/1. Timing and class on display here. Sangwan at the receiving end.

A beautiful late-cut here from Pant. That is one of the best shots you will see all night. Delhi Daredevils' score reads 57/1

Samson launches Raina into the wide long-on stands. That was a good shot and Samson has grown from strength to strength. Delhi's score reads 70/1

Misfield here from Smith as the ball goes into the cover boundary. Pant gets another boundary as Raina is not too happy with the effort. DD's score reads 87/1

MAXIMUM! Pant brings up his 50 with a beautiful pulled six into the mid-wicket stands. Delhi's score reads 97/1. Another good over for Delhi here as Raina gives away 14 runs from the 9th over.

MAXIMUM! Now Samson joins in and hits Soni for a huge six into the mid-wicket stands. That was a half-tracker and Samson pulled it with ease. Delhi's score reads 103/1

Another big and handsome from Samson here off Soni as he moves into the 40s. Another quality innings from the youngster. Delhi's score reads 111/1

Boundary for Pant here. That was slower from Faulkner and Pant picked that off his toes and sent it for four. DD's score reads 117/1

MAXIMUM! That was a slower one from Faulkner and Pant bludgeoned that into the mid-wicket area. Pant gave it his all. Delhi's score reads 123/1

Another biggieeeeeee from Pant off Faulkner. That was swung like a golf swing. Went back miles. Delhi's score reads 131/1

BACK to BACK SIXESSSS! Pant hits that into the long-on stands. A big over there. 24 from it as Delhi's score reads 137/1

WATCH AND SWING for Samson. 99m that one as that hit the middle of the bat. Jadeja quietly walks back to the bowling crease. DD's score reads 143/1

50 up for Samson with a six. That was inside out over extra cover. A brilliant shot to bring up another 50 for Samson. Delhi's score reads 149/1

Another boundary for Pant. He just flicks that off the toes into the square-leg boundary. Delhi's score reads 157/1

WHAT DID PANT JUST DO? That was a flick from nowhere for Pant and the ball races into the fine-leg boundary. Delhi's score reads 165/1

WICKET! Samson gone for 61 as the ball doesn't hit the middle of the bat and Jadeja picks up a wicket. Faulkner runs in from long off and takes a good catch as Delhi's score reads 167/2

MAXIMUM! Pant is not waiting here. A huge six off Jadeja over long-on to move into the 90s. Delhi's score reads 173/2

WICKET! Pant goes for 97 off 43 balls. That is a blinder of an innings as Thampi celebrates. Raina comes up and congratulates Pant for a beautiful knock. DD's score reads 179/3

Anderson and Iyer looking to pick up the singles after Pant's dismissal. Delhi's score reads 183/3 as they need 26 off 25 balls with Sangwan at the bowling crease.

MAXIMUM! That was in the slot and Iyer hits that into the long-off stands. That was a slower one from Sangwan and he paid the price. Delhi's score reads 189/3. They need 20 runs now off 4 overs

MAXIMUM! Anderson has had enough of running singles and flicks that into the long-leg stands for a 70m six. Delhi need 12 off 20 balls now

Another six and this time Nair picks it off his legs and sends it over the boundary ropes. Basil Thampi at the receiving end this time as Delhi's score reads 205/3

MAXIMUM! Another one from Corey Anderson and that makes it a record chase at the Kotla as Delhi beat Gujarat by 7 wickets. Gujarat now out of contention for a place in the playoffs. Delhi live on

Preview: Boosted by the six wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Daredevils will aim to carry on the good work when they take on Gujarat Lions in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Delhi rode on a collective batting effort to overhaul Hyderabad's stiff target of 186, and rise to the sixth spot in the league table, keeping alive their dreams of reaching the play-offs.

Gujarat, on the other hand, are back from two close defeats to find themselves in the penultimate spot in the eight-team standings.