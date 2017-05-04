IPL 2017, DD vs GL: As It Happened

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Preview: Boosted by the six wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Daredevils will aim to carry on the good work when they take on Gujarat Lions in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Delhi rode on a collective batting effort to overhaul Hyderabad's stiff target of 186, and rise to the sixth spot in the league table, keeping alive their dreams of reaching the play-offs.
Gujarat, on the other hand, are back from two close defeats to find themselves in the penultimate spot in the eight-team standings.