IPL 2017: Pune Doesn't Know Its Stars, Tags Wrong Ben Stokes

Photo Credit: Rising Pune Supergiant/ Twitter

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant are all geared up to face Mumbai Indians in the final of the 10th edition of the IPL on Sunday and they will definitely miss the services of star all-rounder Ben Stokes. Paying a tribute to the man who played a pivotal role in Pune’s journey this year, Pune posted a photo calling him the ‘best of all worlds’ on their official Instagram account. But embarrassingly, they tagged someone else in place of Stokes.

Stokes’ official Instagram account is @stokesy, but Pune tagged him on the id @benstokes38. The post read: “Best of all worlds! 🏅 @benstokes38 #AllRounder #RangWahiJungNayi #IPLFinal #RPSvMI.”

Best of all worlds! 🏅 @benstokes38 #AllRounder #RangWahiJungNayi #IPLFinal #RPSvMI A post shared by Rising Pune Supergiant (@punesupergiants) on May 21, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

Stokes' absence is a major blow for RPS as the English all-rounder is the only player to have scored 300+ runs and taken 10+ wickets in the tenth edition of the league. In fact, Smith had mentioned the same ahead of Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“We have a couple of options for Stokes. He has been magnificent and will be a big loss. Hopefully, the other guys will stand up for us,” Smith had said.

Stokes was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants for a whopping Rs 14.5 crore in the auction ahead of this edition of the IPL and even though pundits felt that the price tag would burden the all-rounder, Stokes had made it clear that money is no deterrent for him.

“I don’t think there is any pressure because I am the most expensive buy. For me, the pressure has always come from within. Also, it doesn’t change the way I am approaching the games. I would have had the same approach even if I wasn’t the most expensive buy,” Stoke had said in a video posted by Pune on Twitter.

Stokes went on to add that it was a pleasure sharing the dressing room with the likes of Smith and MS Dhoni.

“You generally get to see them only when they are on the field and sometimes they are completely different characters off the pitch. This is a great opportunity to come and know these guys off the field as that doesn’t happen very often,” he had said.

First Published: May 21, 2017, 4:00 PM IST