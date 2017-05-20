IPL 2017: Pune Welcome Mumbai Into Final With a Pinch of Salt

(BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians might have been one of the most successful teams in this edition of the IPL, even topping the group phase of the tournament, but one team which has had their number is Pune Rising Supergiant. Not only did Pune beat them twice in the group stages, but also got the better of Rohit Sharma and Co. in Qualifier 1. And now that Mumbai beat Kolkata on Friday evening to qualify for the final, they will once again face arch-rivals Pune in Hyderabad on Sunday.

And Pune have welcomed their arch-rivals to the final after their comprehensive 6-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Taking to Twitter, Pune congratulated Mumbai on their showing in Qualifier 2, but with a slight warning: “Congratulations to @mipaltan! 🙏 We shall meet again! #IPLFinal 😎👊.”

Mumbai and Pune have met thrice in the 10th edition of the cash-rich league and Pune have won all their games against the Mumbai franchise.

In the first game of the Maharashtra derby, the two teams met at the MCA Stadium in Pune and it will skipper Steven Smith who played a captain’s knock to guide Pune home by 7 wickets. Chasing 185, Pune reached the target with one ball left as Smith hit an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls.

In the second game, Pune won by 3 runs as Pune managed to defend a total of 160 as Ben Stokes bowled brilliantly to pick 2 wickets and give away just 21 runs in their 4 overs.

In Qualifier 1, the two teams met at the Wankhede Stadium and with Ben Stokes rejoining his national team, Pune were considered underdogs against a firing Mumbai outfit. But this time, it was MS Dhoni who rose to the occasion. On a wicket not suited to power-hitting, Dhoni clobbered four sixes in the last 2 overs as Pune made a challenging 162/4.

Mumbai fell short by 20 runs as Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur picked three wickets apiece.

It will be interesting to see who has the last laugh at the end of the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 1:22 PM IST