IPL 2017: Rahul Dravid Is Happy Pant And Samson Didn't Bat Like Him

BCCI Photo.

New Delhi: In a lighthearted interview after Delhi Daredevils' record run chase at the Ferozeshah Kotla, mentor Rahul Dravid joked with the two stars of the chase, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, and said that 'it was good that the duo did not watch a lot of videos of his own batting'.

Dravid during his playing days was known for his technique and soothing strokeplay, rather than his big hitting skills and this exactly what the mentor was talking about when he said that both Rishabh and Sanju did well to not bat like him while chasing the big total.

Dravid, who was playing the role of the interviewer, asked Pant what was going on in his mind when he was batting in the middle. Pant's response was as clean and clear as his hitting on the night. The Delhi batsman said that he asked Sanju Samson to look at the ball and hit it if it was in the slot and continue to do so even if they were doing it on every delivery.

Sanju Samson, who has had a successful season so far, said that he was seeing the ball really well and the atmosphere helped him get into his groove quickly and get the big shots going.

Rishabh Pant further said that he was happy to have taken his form from domestic cricket into the IPL and wanted the Daredevils to enter the knock-outs by winning the remaining matches.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 11:30 AM IST