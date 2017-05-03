IPL 2017: Rahul Tripathi Helps Pune Supergiant Breach Fortress Eden Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi. (BCCI Photo)

Kolkata: A stellar show by young sensation Rahul Tripathi helped Rising Pune Supergiant continue their winning streak as they outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets to register their third win on the trot, although there was some late drama after some late Pune wicket fell.

Tripathi was the only batsman from both sides to score a fifty as he scored 93 runs off just 52 balls as the Supergiant chased down the target of 156 runs in the last over.

Kolkata Knight Riders needed quick wickets to put pressure on the visitors and they did that as Umesh Yadav removed Ajinkya Rahane second over itself. But Tripathi was in a zone as he took the attack to Kolkata's impressive bowling line-up.

Tripathi brought up his fifty in just 23 deliveries and did not allow the pressure to build, even as the Kolkata bowlers kept on chipping away at the wickets.

The opener shared a 48-run second wicket stand with captain Steve Smith (9), where it was Tripathi who did all the scoring. Tripathi's one man show is highlighted by the fact that Ben Stokes was the second highest scorer for Pune with just 14 runs.

The youngster slammed nine boundaries and seven sixes during his stay in the middle, which was ended in the 19th over by Chris Woakes. There were a few nervous moments thereafter, but Dan Christian sealed the deal with a flat cross-batted six to take Pune home with four balls to spare.

Earlier, Rising Pune Supergiant dished out a tidy bowling performance to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 155 for eight in their return-leg IPL T20 fixture here today.

Put in to bat, KKR found the going tough at their backyard and suffered their worst start of the season to be struggling at 55 for four inside 10 overs.

Their top four, Sunil Narine (0), Gautam Gambhir (24), Sheldon Jackson (10) and Yusuf Pathan (4) were all back in dugout midway into their innings.

Unadkat returned with excellent figures of 4-1-28-2, while 17-year-old Washington Sundar too was impressive in his 2/18 from two overs.

The duo of Manish Pandey (37 off 32) and Colin de Grandhomme (36 off 19) revived KKR innings with a 48-run fifth wicket partnership off 30 balls.

Having conceded just six runs in his opening spell of two overs, Unadkat returned to dismiss Grandhomme in the 17th over in which he conceded one run as KKR struggled to get going.

It was thanks to Suryakumar Yadav, who was playing in place of an injured Robin Uthappa, KKR were able to cross the 150-run mark after the aggressive batsman smashed 30 off 16 balls.

Pune had the best start of the tournament with Jaydev bowling a wicket-maiden off Sunil Narine.

After being beaten in the first five deliveries, Narine finally got a connection in the last ball of the over only to find Unadkat in the way.

Pune captain Steven Smith showed full faith on youngster Washington, bringing the offspinner in the fourth over with KKR yet to break free.

It was a gamble that paid off as Washington struck with Sheldon Jackson out hit-wicket, a first for KKR in 10 seasons.

Gambhir took charge on Washington with back to back four and six but in his next attempt the KKR skipper holed out to Rahane at deep midwicket, leaving his team at 41 for three in Powerplay.

This was the worst start for KKR as there was more in store when Imran Tahir trapped a sloppy Yusuf Pathan (4) LBW in his second over.

Just when they were looking down the barrel, Pandey played a perfect fiddle Grandhomme as the duo scored at brisk pace to notch up 55 runs between 10 to 15 overs.

Unadkat returned to haunt KKR once again when he dismissed the dangerous-looking Grandhomme in the incisive in the 17th over that read 1-0-1-1.

In the next over, Nathan Coulter-Nile was hit on his helmet by a rising bouncer from Dan Christan but fortunately there was no injury concern.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 11:31 PM IST