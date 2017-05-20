IPL 2017: Rahul Tripathi Looks To Make Amends In Final Against Mumbai Indians

(BCCI Photo)

One of the big factors behind Rising Pune Supergiant's dream run to the final has been the form of young opener Rahul Tripathi. The Maharashtra batsman has had a breakthrough season this year, scoring 388 runs in 13 innings with 17 sixes and 43 fours, besides single-handedly taking his team past Kolkata Knight Riders in a league stage game at the Eden Gardens, making 93 off 52 balls along the way.

While Tripathi failed to get runs under his belt in the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians, he is looking to make amends in the all important final on Sunday.

"It's been a pleasure to train and learn under the guidance of top notch players like Steve Smith and MS Dhoni. The journey till here has been exhilarating and I look forward to play with the same spirit in the final," said Tripathi in an interview with Indo-Asian News Service.

Pune had a dream run in the later stages of the IPL to be positioned at the second spot in the standings before beating Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier to reach the final.

When asked how he had dealt with the loses which the team suffered in the early stages of the tournament, Tripathi said: "Even after being on the field for so many years, it is difficult to accept loss. But what is more important is to wake up and hit the field with the same enthusiasm."

"My biggest motivation post a loss is to train and practice hard enough to erase the loss by winning the next match. Also, I strongly believe that sometimes losses prove to be a stepping stone to success," he added.

Tripathi added that fitness and staying healthy are two most important things for any athlete if they have to perform at the highest level.

"Eating healthy and exercising is the best way for an athlete to stay fit and perform at his/her best. It is important for a sportsperson to choose the right nutrients to build muscle and select the right food to help repair injuries. Protein and fibre are essential to include in a sportsperson's diet," he said.

"In addition to wholesome meals, healthy snacking is also a great choice to ensure your body get the right amount of supplements throughout the day.

"If you maintain a healthy diet and mostly importantly believe in yourself, you can conquer the game," he signed off.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 4:55 PM IST