IPL 2017: Rahul Tripathi Reveals His Success Mantra

BCCI Photo.

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant rode on little-known Rahul Tripathi's career-best 93 of 52 balls to win, by four wickets, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens and take giant strides towards the playoffs.

Tripathi, who has been a revelation in the 10th edition of the cash-rich league, says he is trying to keep things simple in his debut season.

"I am just trying to middle the ball, this is all new for me (the big crowds), so I am just trying to concentrate on what I can do," said Tripathi after the match.

"Watch the ball, hit the ball is my way. I know there are areas I need to improve, but I am just doing what I can. I hit six sixes two times in an over recently. I am happy to be hitting the ball well and hopefully it continues," he added.

Tripathi, who is playing his first IPL, brought up his fifty in just 23 deliveries with eight fours and three sixes.

Last night was a prime example of @IPL giving a youngster a global stage. Rahul Tripathi did more than that with his daring & brilliance pic.twitter.com/VYklKayljI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 4, 2017

Great win tonight, Tripathi brilliant!! Re the shirt mix up, both mine and Stokesy's shirts were drying out and I grabbed the wrong one! — Daniel Christian (@danchristian54) May 3, 2017

6⃣ sixes twice in his domestic career, no surprises what we saw from Tripathi tonight!

We win by 4⃣ wickets!#RangWahiJungNayi #KKRvRPS #IPL pic.twitter.com/EibEkcN5I6 — RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 3, 2017

First Published: May 4, 2017, 9:46 AM IST