IPL 2017: Rahul Tripathi Reveals His Success Mantra

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2017, 9:46 AM IST

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant rode on little-known Rahul Tripathi's career-best 93 of 52 balls to win, by four wickets, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens and take giant strides towards the playoffs.

Tripathi, who has been a revelation in the 10th edition of the cash-rich league, says he is trying to keep things simple in his debut season.

"I am just trying to middle the ball, this is all new for me (the big crowds), so I am just trying to concentrate on what I can do," said Tripathi after the match.

"Watch the ball, hit the ball is my way. I know there are areas I need to improve, but I am just doing what I can. I hit six sixes two times in an over recently. I am happy to be hitting the ball well and hopefully it continues," he added.

Tripathi, who is playing his first IPL, brought up his fifty in just 23 deliveries with eight fours and three sixes.

