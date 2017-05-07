IPL 2017: RCB vs KKR - Stars of the Match - Sunil Narine & Chris Lynn

BCCI Photo

Sunil Narine played a stellar role alongside team-mate Chris Lynn on Sunday to help Kolkata Knight Riders seal a play-off berth in style.

Narine smashed the joint fastest IPL fifty in his sensational knock of 54 as KKR thrashed a hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Narine (54 from 17 balls) reached his fifty in just 15 balls, the same number of deliveries his KKR team-mate Yusuf Pathan had consumed in 2014 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The West Indian and his opening partner Chris Lynn (50 from 22 balls) put on 105 runs from just 6.1 overs in a show of batting pyrotechnics as KKR chased down the target of 159 in a jiffy. They romped home with 4.5 overs to spare.

The KKR batting duo also notched up the record of the highest powerplay total in the IPL as the visiting side were 105 for no loss at the end of six overs.

The win, their eighth of the season, sealed KKR a play- offs berth with 16 points from 12 matches.

