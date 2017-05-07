IPL 2017: RCB vs KKR - Turning Point - Bangalore's 'Big Three' Fail Again

BCCI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore's 'big three' failed yet again with the bat as Kolkata Knight Riders completed a resounding 6-wicket win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers were once again dismissed cheaply as Bangalore failed to set a big total against high-flying Kolkata. Together, Gayle, Kohli and De Villiers could only add 15 runs to the RCB's team total of 158 runs.

Gayle's poor run of form continued as he was dismissed off the first ball of the innings itself to Umesh Yadav. Kohli tried hard, but he too was sent back into the hut by Umesh after the RCB skipper was adjudged LBW for 5.

Ab De Villiers hit two boundaries early on but his innings was cut short by Sunil Narine as the West Indian castled him for 10 runs. After the dismissal of their three big-hitters, RCB were reeling at 34/3 in the fifth over.

Half-centuries from Travis Head and Mandeep Singh ensured Bangalore put up a respectable total but a target of 159 was never going to be enough against an in-form KKR batting line-up.

This loss was RCB' 10th defeat of the season and once again the failure of their top-order proved to be costly for the last season's finalists.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 9:28 PM IST