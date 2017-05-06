IPL 2017: RCB vs KXIP - Star of the Match - Sandeep Sharma

(BCCI Photo)

Sandeep Sharma has Kings XI Punjab's most consistent bowler over the years and the 24-year old once again showed why he is so highly rate in the Indian Premier League.

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sandeep broke the backbone of the RCB batting line-up and the hosts simply couldn't recover from the early blows after that.

Sandeep scalped the prized wickets of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Ab De Villiers and virtually ended the RCB's chase in the first few overs itself.

Chris Gayle was the first to depart and was dismissed on the fourth ball of the innings itself. Gayle was dismissed for duck after he gave away easy catch to Martin Guptill who was fielding at point.

Virat Kohli doesn't get castled too often but Sandeep Sharma showed the world how to do that in spectacular style.

De Villiers hit couple of boundaries early in his innings and after he was dismissed for 0, Sandeep had scalped RCB's troika of wickets that bowlers dream of in the IPL.

Sandeep ended the match with bowling figures of 3/22 in four overs.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 12:32 AM IST