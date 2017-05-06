IPL 2017: RCB vs KXIP - Turning Point - Axar Patel's Cameo

BCCI Photo

Axar Patel is slowly and steadily becoming Kings XI Punjab's x-factor player because of his all-round show in the Indian Premier League. The 23-year-old was once again at it as he produced the goods — both with the bat and ball — against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help KXIP win the match by 19 runs.

Axar ended the match with bowling figures of 3/11 on three overs, however, it was his batting which proved to be vital in the end for KXIP.

Axar took to the crease in the 14th over of the match, when Punjab were reeling at 79/5. But Axar made his intentions clear early in the innings by hitting a six and four off the bowling off Yuzvendra Chahal.

Wickets kept falling on the other end but that didn't deter Axar from keeping the scoreboard ticking.

However, it was the last over of the innings that really did the trick for KXIP. Axar bludgeoned 19 runs off the Shane Watson in the final over to provide some respectability to Punjab's score. And in the end, it was this over that proved to be crucial as KXIP beat RCB by 19 runs to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Axar's 17-ball 38 included three fours and two huge sixes at a strike rate of 223.5.

