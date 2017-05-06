IPL 2017: Resurgent Delhi face table-toppers Mumbai

BCCI Photo.

New Delhi: Resurgent Delhi Daredevils will like to continue their winning momentum when they take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Saturday.

With two back to back wins at home, Delhi, who are sitting at the sixth spot, may still find themselves with a slim chance to qualify for the play-offs.

On Thursday, chasing a mammoth 209, the left-right combo of Rishabh Pant (97) and Sanju Samson (61) hit the Gujarat Lions bowlers all over the park to raise a 143-run stand off a mere 63 balls to overhaul the target with 15 balls to spare.

Going into Saturday's tie, Delhi will once again hope for a good start by the top order, comprising the likes of Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

The middle order boasts of the big-hitting all-rounder duo of Chris Morris and Corey Anderson.

Among the bowlers, pacers Pat Cummins and K. Rabada stood out with their immaculate line and length and were well assisted by senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are also back from consecutive wins to find themselves sitting atop of the eight-team IPL standings.

The visitors, who have qualified for the knock-out stage of the cash-rich tournament will have a slight advantage as their bowling department is strong unlike Delhi.

In the batting department, opener Parthiv Patel along with Jos Buttler, Rohit, Nitesh Rana and Hardik Pandya are going through a purple patch that will surely help the visitors in outplaying the hosts.

High on confidence after they edged past Gujarat Lions in a super over and then outplayed Bangalore by five wickets, the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim for another strong finish.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 9:39 AM IST