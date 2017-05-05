IPL 2017: Rishabh Pant and his Formula of Sending the Ball Out of the Park

Rishabh Pant. (BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: "If I see the ball and it is there to be hit, I'll hit it," Rishabh Pant said after guiding Delhi Daredevils to a resounding seven-wicket win over Gujarat Lions at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday.

Delhi Daredevils rode on clinical hitting from young batsmen Pant and Sanju Samson to thrash Gujarat Lions by seven wickets in a high-scoring affair.

Chasing a mammoth 209, the left-right combo of Pant (97) and Samson (61) plundered the Gujarat bowlers all over the park to raise a 143-run stand of mere 63 balls to overhaul the target with 15 balls to spare.

"I wasn’t thinking that I would get out. If the ball is bad you have to punish it, that’s what I’m doing,” Rishabh said in the post-match press conference.

It was a steady start for DD as Samson and skipper Karun Nair (12) scored 24 runs in three overs but on the fifth delivery of the third over, Nair was sent back to the pavilion by medium pacer Pradeep Sangwan. Trying to pull a short delivery Nair found an edge that perfectly landed in wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik gloves.

The fall of wicket brought in Pant, who along with Samson created havoc among Gujarat's bowlers.

Both batsmen added 143 runs for second wicket in just 10.3 overs before Samson was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 14th over.

Samson's 31-ball innings comprised seven sixes.

Unperturbed by the fall of Samson's wicket, Pant continued to beat the leather but with three runs short of his century, Pant was sent packing by Basil Thampi.

Pant, who slammed six boundaries and nine sixes in his 43 ball innings, got a nick and wicketkeeper Karthik made no mistake to grab the ball.

“I was not thinking about the three runs. I was thinking about chasing down the total as quickly as I can,” he said.

"You can see earlier I was coming in to bat later and had less time. I was coming in after 15 overs. Now I have full time to settle down and then play my shots,” said Pant.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 10:12 AM IST