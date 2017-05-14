IPL 2017, RPS vs KXIP: As It Happened

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Few minutes before the toss. What are your predictions? #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvKXIP

Just one hour to go before we play our biggest game of the season! Come on sheron, let's do this! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RPSvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7H1QE3NoYG

In our last game @tiwarymanoj & @stevesmith49 were exceptional with the bat. Who will take the task on today? #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvKXIP

With 5 wickets in 3 matches, @sandeep25a is the leading wicket taker of this fixture. How many more will he get? #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/ceSW1LhKlh

We have won our last 2 games at home. It's time to make that 3 and walk into those play-offs! #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvKXIP

We're playing at home for our last group stage game. Can't wait to see a sea of purple in the MCA stands today💜 #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvKXIP

I believe in love at first sight. Love my mother ever since I opened my eyes. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/3ugiGUidmJ

Without you there's no me. Everything I am you've help me to be. Thank you for the 33years you've carried me through and I'm proud of what … pic.twitter.com/k0RUbe68qH

TOSS NEWS: Steve Smith wins the toss and Pune will have a bowl first. Pune go in unchanged and a couple of changes for Kings XI Punjab

Our death over magician @JUnadkat is in the IPL #PlayerBattles today! Vote for him here: https://t.co/OyyEx4Oyuz #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvKXIP pic.twitter.com/cwqU9CiSF9

. @RPSupergiants Two changes to the team as #EoinMorgan & Swapnil Singh come in for @Matthenry014 & @ImMananVohra . #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RPSvKXIP

WICKET! Unadkat gets Guptill with the first ball of the game. What a start for Pune. Great catch from Manoj Tiwary at short cover as the score reads 0/1

Marsh starts off with a boundary. That was up in the slot from Unadkat and Marsh meets it on the rise. Through the covers in the air as KXIP's score reads 4/1

Thakur bowls on Marsh's legs and he flicks that past the mid-wicket fielder for another boundary. Marsh looks in good form here as the score reads 9/1

A single to end the over for Saha as he guides that to the third-man boundary. KXIP's score reads 11/1 after 2 overs

DROPPED! Saha is dropped on 2 by Dhoni. That was bowled wide by Unadkat and Saha slashes hard and Dhoni fails to hold on to that one. Saha picks a single as KXIP's score reads 13/1

SIX! Saha makes Unadkat pay for the dropped catch as he flicks this one into the square-leg stands. KXIP's score reads 19/1

WICKET: Shardul Thakur now gets into the act and dismisses danger-man Shaun Marsh for 10. Good catch by Smith at mid-off. KXIP's score reads 19/2

Ben Stokes into the attack now. He has been the man of the season for Pune. Can he get another wicket here to put KXIP on the backfoot?

WICKET! RUN OUT! Eoin Morgan is gone now. Brilliant direct hit from Unadkat as Morgan is short of the crease in trying to snatch a quick single. KXIP's score reads 24/3 in 4.3 overs

Tewatia hits a boundary now. That was in the slot from Stokes and Tewatia pierces the field and sends it to the cover boundary. KXIP's score reads 29/3

WICKET! Unadkat at it again. This time picks a brilliant catch at short fine-leg to send Tewatia back for 4. Shardul Thakur is elated. KXIP's sxore reads 31/4

WICKET! Maxwell gone now. Flicks Shardul straight to Rahane at deep mid-wicket. Maxwell goes for a duck as KXIP's score reads 32/5

Axar Patel joins Saha in the middle. Punjab in trouble here with the score reading 32/5 in the sixth over

Streaky boundary for Axar. Drives hard off Shardul and the ball goes between the keeper and second slip. KXIP's sxore reads 38/5

Kings XI Punjab's score reads 39/5 after 8 overs with Saha and Axar in the middle. Pune all over Punjab here in the virtual qualifier for the playoffs.

Zampa into the bowling attack now. Axar welcomes him to the crease with a maximum. That was short and Axar pulls that into the wide long-on stands. KXIP's score reads 47/5

11 runs off the Zampa over as Kings XI Punjab reach the 50-run mark in the 9th over. Saha and Axar looking to re-build the innings.

WICKET! Christian sends back Saha. Saha goes for 13 as Dhoni picks a good catch low to his right. Kings XI Punjab's score reads 51/6

Axar Patel looking to keep the scoreboard moving as Swapnil joins him in the middle. KXIP's score reads 58/6 after 10.4 overs

WICKET! Axar drives and that takes the edge as Dhoni completes a regulation catch. Axar goes for 22 as Christian picks another wicket. KXIP's score reads 62/7

Swapnil and Mohit looking to pick the singles as Punjab have lost more than half their side. Kings XI Punjab's score reads 69/7 after 13 overs.

WICKET! Unadkat strikes again as Swapnil goes for 10. Christian fumbles it, but Dhoni takes the re-bound. Kings XI Punjab's score reads 69/8

Kings XI Punjab crawling at 71/8 in the 15th over with Ishant Sharma and Mohit Sharma at the crease

WICKET! Ishant Sharma's struggle at the crease ends as Zampa flights one up and Ishant top-edges trying to hit that out of the ground. Smith completes a regulation catch at short cover. KXIP's score reads 71/9

WICKET! Zampa gets his second as Mohit sends it straight in the air. Christian completes the catch as Mohit goes for 6 and Pune celebrate. KXIP all out for 73.

Slow start for Pune here as they score just 3 from the first over from Sandeep Sharma. Pune do not need to do anything silly and can happily score the runs.

Tripathi under way as he hits the first boundary off the innings. Mohit bowls that just short of a length and Tripathi walks down the track and hits it for a boundary past the cover fielder. Pune's score reads 8/0

Another boundary for Tripathi as he walks down the track and slaps that from Sandeep past the mid-wicket fielder. Pune's score reads 16/0

Ishant Sharma into the attack with Pune's score readimh 18/0 after 3 overs. Pune looking to keep it steady and not play over aggressively.

Tripathi picks another boundary and this times past point. That was short from Ishant and he cuts that hard. Pune's score reads 23/0

Another boundary for Tripathi as Ishant bowls that down the leg side and Tripathi happily flicks that to the fine-leg boundary. Pune's score reads 27/0

MAXIMUM! Tripathi welcomes Tewatia to the bowling crease with a huge slog sweep, Tripathi defended the first two balls before launching into the leg-spinner. Pune's score reads 36/0

Now Rahane joins the party as he cuts Axar past the point fielder to get his first boundary. Pune's score moves to 40/0 after 5.1 overs

WICKET! Axar sends back Tripathi for 28. Tripathi looked to go for the sweep and moved too far on the off-side to get bowled behind the legs. Pune's score reads 41/1

Smith and Rahane dealing in singles as Pune's score reads 49/1 after 7 overs. Taking no chances here

50 up for Pune in the 8th over. Axar bowls it slightly short and Smith picks an easy single at the cover boundary.

DROPPED! Rahane gets a life on 20. Sweeps that straight to Guptill at mid-wicket off Tewatia, but Guptill fails to hold onto that one. Pune's score moves to 56/1

Pune's score reads 58/1 after 9 overs with Rahane and Smith at the crease as the players head for a strategic break.

Pune picking up the singles at will as the score reads 60/1 after 9.3 overs. Smith and Rahane at the crease

Still singles are the order of the day as Pune need 9 runs more off 57 balls. Smith and Rahane at the crease

Pune's score reads 67/1 after 11 overs. Need another 7 runs off 54 balls with 9 wickets in the bag

Rahane cuts Maxwell past the third-man fielder to pick up two more runs as the score reads 70/1. Need another 4 to win the game here

MAXIMUM! Rahane finishes the game with a six as Pune win by 9 wickets with 48 balls left in the innings. Rahane unbeaten on 34 and Smith unbeaten on 15

BCCI Photo

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Preview: There could not be a more exciting end to the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will take on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in a virtual knock out clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Fifth-placed Punjab are on a roll lately and will be a tough nut to crack for Pune, who are currently on 16 points from 13 games with a net run rate of -0.083. Punjab are on 14 points from an equal number of matches but have a comparatively better run rate of +0.296.