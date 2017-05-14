IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Cruise Into Playoffs With 9-wicket Win Over Kings XI Punjab

BCCI Photo

Pune: Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat star for Rising Pune Supergiant as they thrashed Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets to qualify for the play-offs in style at the MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Chasing a paltry target of 73, Pune openers Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane got off the blocks quickly in their bid to finish off the game early.

The duo put on a partnership of 41 runs for the first wicket in just the sixth over of the game. Axar Patel finally broke the partnership by castling Tripathi for 28.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab: As It Happened

Punjab could have had their second wicket of the day but Martin Guptill dropped an easy catch on the mid-wicket boundary to give Rahane a second life. But the 74-run target was never going to be enough against a strong batting line-up like that of RPS anyway.

Rahane hit a six on the last ball of the 12th over to help Pune get over the line without breaking a sweat.

Earlier, riding on some disciplined bowling, Rising Pune Supergiant restricted Kings XI Punjab to 73 runs in their designated 20 overs.

Axar Patel (22) and Wriddhiman Saha (13) were the major contributors for Punjab's cause.

Punjab never looked in contention as they started their innings on a poor note. Martin Guptill (0) was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat on the very first ball of the innings caught at short cover by Manoj Tiwary.

After adding 19 runs to the score with Saha, incoming batsman Shaun Marsh (10) was also dismissed by Daniel Christian in the fourth over and the scoreboard read 19/2.

Punjab's middle-order suffered a collapse with Eoin Morgan (4), who was playing in place of Manan Vohra, Rahul Tewatia (4) and skipper Glenn Maxwell (0) failing to step up to the occasion. They were all sent packing before seven overs had been bowled.

Saha, who seemed good at the crease, could not handle the pressure and was dismissed by Christian in the 10th over.

Axar Patel, however, showed his temperament and slammed a few boundaries before he was dismissed by Christian in the 12th over.

Lower-order batsmen Swapnil Singh (10), Mohit Sharma (6) and Ishant Sharma (0) were also dismissed in the next three overs to restrict Punjab for 73 runs in 15.5 overs.

For Pune, Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets while Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Christian took two wickets each.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 7:20 PM IST