IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians - A Look Back At Past Clashes

MS Dhoni hits a shot during the Qualifier 1 match against Mumbai Indians. (BCCI Photo)

As Rising Pune Supergiant takes on Mumbai Indians to decide the winner of IPL 10, we take a look at what has happened when these two teams have clashed in the past.

1.Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant (IPL 2016 Game 1)

This was the first match of IPL 2016, and also the debut of the Rising Pune Supergiant. Mumbai Indians batted first and made a paltry 121, At one stage they were struggling at 68-7, but a late cameo from Harbhajan Singh propelled Mumbai to 121. But Pune never faced any troubles chasing the target, and won with eight wickets and 32 balls to spare. Ajinkya Rahane scored a fluent 66, with Du Plessis and Pietersen chipping in with 34 and 21 respectively.

2.Rising Pune Supergiant v Mumbai Indians (IPL 2016 Game 2)

Mumbai Indians' only victory against the Maharashtrian rival came in last year's second clash in Pune. Batting first Pune scored 159, with Saurabh Tiwary scoring 57 and Steven Smith scoring 45. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, conceding just 29 runs. Mumbai comfortably chased the target, thanks to captain's knock from Rohit Sharma, scoring 85 and Jos Butler scoring a quickfire 27 off just 17 balls.

3.Rising Pune Supergiant v Mumbai Indians (IPL 2017 Game 1)

Batting first, Mumbai scored a massive 184, with contributions coming from Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. However, Pune surprised everyone and chased the target, thanks to Steven Smith's masterly 84 and Ajinkya Rahane's classy 60. This was also the game which saw Pune owner Sanjiv Goenka's brother tweeting rather controversially about the team's decision to hand over the reigns to Smith from Dhoni.

4.Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant (IPL 2017 Game 2)

This was the closest match between the two rivals, Pune scored 160, thanks mainly to Rahul Tripathi's 45. Everyone expected Mumbai to coast home, but Ben Stokes' masterly performance with the ball meant Pune managed to snatch a 3-run victory. Needing just 24 runs to win in the last two overs, Pune managed to stop Mumbai, with Imran Tahir and Ben Stokes conceding just 21 runs. Stokes took two wickets in the final over, to end with figures of 4-1-21-2.

5. Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant (Qualifier 1)

Mumbai came into the game as heavy favourites, but it was again Pune who came out on top in what turned out to be a one sided contest in the end. Pune scored 162 in their 20 overs, with Ajinkya Rahane and Manoj Tiwari scoring 56 and 58 respectively. MS Dhoni provided the perfect finish, smashing 40 off just 26 balls to take Pune past 160. Parthiv Patel was the only batsman who showed some fight, as Mumbai simply collapsed with 17-year-old Washington Sundar picking up three wickets, conceding just 16 runs in his four overs.

First Published: May 21, 2017, 8:44 AM IST