IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma Calls Win over Kolkata Knight Riders as Perfect

BCCI Photo.

Kolkata: Expressing happiness after humbling the formidable Kolkata Knight Riders with their second stringers to finish as table toppers, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said his boys stuck to their plans and did not panic in trying circumstances.

"We spoke of finishing on a high. We wanted to play the brand of cricket we spoke about. Very happy," Sharma said after the nine run win over the KKR at the Eden Gardens.

Praising the bench strength in the squad, he said: "It can be frustrating to sit out, but all of them have been proven match winners. This was the perfect example of playing a perfect game."

Sharma said the MI did not lose their composure even when the Knight batsmen were on the rampage.

"They were going at 10 an over but we kept picking wickets. We were sticking to our plans, we didn't panic. When the batsmen go after the bowlers like that, it can be hard to keep calm but everyone executed well," he said.

Replying to MI's 173/5, KKR could go only as far as 164/8.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 10:22 AM IST