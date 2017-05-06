IPL 2017: Rohit Finally Reveals Secret Behind MI's Stellar Show

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have been on a roll this season, winning games from the word go and are now seated at the top of the points table with 16 points after 10 games and in the playoffs. This is in stark contrast to Mumbai’s journey in the last few seasons. Each year, they started on a torrid note and managed to scrape into the playoffs in nail-biting manner.

And skipper Rohit Sharma has revealed that the team worked on the mental aspect of coping with playing in high pressure scenarios as is visible in the IPL and that is the reason behind the spirited performance this season.

“At the start of the season, we focused a lot on the mental aspect of the game because we wanted to be very strong in that area,” he said on MITV.

Even though MI are through to the playoffs, Rohit doesn’t want the boys to relax. He wants them to stay focused and bring on their A-game in every match.

“As a captain I would like the guys to remain focused and move in the right direction,” he said.

While Delhi are still in the bottom half of the points table, Rohit doesn’t want his boys to take them lightly when they face-off at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium on Saturday. Rohit feels Delhi is turning the corner real quick and is playing exciting cricket.

“Looking at how Delhi Daredevils have played the last two games, they look like a complete unit now. Let us see what Delhi has got for us,” he signed off.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 10:45 AM IST