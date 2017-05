Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit says Harbhajan is not fit and Karn Sharma comes in for the old warhorse.

Three changes for RCB with Watson, Aniket and Mandeep coming in.

FOUR! Mandeep Singh starts his innings with a boundary. He slashes this towards backward point. RCB 5/0 in 0.2 over.

FOUR! Another one for Mandeep. This time he goes towards deep mid wicket region. Excellent placement from the right-hander. RCB 9/0 in 1.5 over

10 runs off the first over. McClenaghan is not happy with the start. RCB 10/0

FOUR! Slower one from Malinga. Mandeep uses the pace and flicks it towards fine leg. RCB 16/0 in 1.5 overs

Kohli plays this beautifully towards deep mid wicket. He will get 2 runs. Excellent running between the wicket.

SIX! First maximum of the innings. Kohli smashes him over the long on region. What a shot from the captain. RCB 31/0 in 3.3 overs.

SIX! Kohli launches Bumrah towards long on. He is best in this shot. What a hit from him. The hit followed a loud cheer from the spectators. RCB 38/1 in 4.4 overs

AB de Villiers is the new man at the crease.

FOUR! Ab de Villiers steps back and slashes this away towards deep backward point. What a shot from him. RCB 44/2 in 5.4 overs.

SIX! De Villiers does it again. He comes forward, uses the pace and sends McCleneghan towards sweeper cover. He is on fire. RCB 52/2 in 6 overs.

Just 7 runs off Malinga's over. Excellent one from the Sri Lankan. RCB 63/2 in 8 overs.

FOUR! AB de Villiers uses the pace and cuts it through square of the wicket. Krunal Pandya is the bowler.

SIX! De Villiers on fire. He makes room and launches it towards deep mid wicket. What a hit from him. RCB 76/2 in 9 overs.

Just 4 runs off Karn Sharma's over. Brilliant comeback by the spinner. RCB are 80/2 in 10 overs.

FOUR! Kedar Jadhav welcomes Karn Sharma with a stunning boundary straight down the ground. RCB 93/3 in 11.3 overs.

Shane Watson is the new man at the crease

Pawan Negi is the new man at the crease.

7 runs off McClenaghan's over. RCB 122/5 in 16 over.s How many runs will RCB score in the last 4 overs?

SIX! Malinga to Negi! Negi lofts thoos over long off area for a maximum. Good show by the youngster. RCB 139/5 in 17.2 overs

SIX! Negi once gain. He comes forward and launches this towards long off. Superb shot from the left-hander. RCB 147/5 in 18 overs.

Bumrah to Negi! Negi goes for a biggie. Whoa. What a shot. The ball races into the long on stands. RCB 154/5 in 18.4 overs

Last over of the innings coming up. Mitchell McClenaghan to bowl the last over.

FOUR! Negi hits it hard as hammer. He goes acoross and hits it straight down the ground off McClenaghan.

RCB Innings over: AB de Villiers (43 off 27), Pawan Negi (35 off 23) power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 162/8 against Mumbai Indians.

WICKET! Choudhary gets Parthiv off the first ball. Parthiv goes for the pull and the ball lobs up to Chahal at mid-wicket. MI's score reads 0/1

Two boundaries for Rana in the second over off Chahal as MI's score reads 15/1

BACK to BACK boundaries for Buttler. The first one is creamed through covers and the next one is short and Buttler pulls that through mid-wicket. Milne welcomed to the crease with two boundaries. MI's score reads 23/1

Another boundary from Buttler to end Milne's over. 17 runs off it. Buttler creams that to the cover boundary off the backfoot as MI's score reads 32/1 after 3 overs

Just 4 runs from Choudhary's over here. That is a good over after the costly over from Milne. Mumbai Indians' score reads 36/1 after 4 overs

Rana is in brilliant form here off Aravind. Drives that down mid-on to pick another boundary. MI's score reads 41/1

Now Buttler joins the fun. Buttler hits that over the top and that is one bounce into the sightscreen. Great shot as MI's score reads 47/1 after 5 overs

Buttler ends Chahal's over with a huge six into the mid-wicket stands. That was high and handsome. Mumbai Indians' score reads 55/1 after 6 overs

Good over from Watson after the strategic time-out. Just 3 runs from the over as Mumbai's score reads 58/1 after 7 overs

WICKET! Dangerous Buttler is back in the hut. Negi picks the wicket as Head completes the catch. Kohli is elated as Buttler goes for 33. MI's score reads 61/2

Rohit spoils the good over from Watson as he hits a boundary off the last ball. That was a vintage Rohit shot as MI pick 8 runs from the over. MI's score reads 70/2 after 9 overs.

WICKET! Negi has another one here. And this time it is Rana who is caught beautifully in the deep mid-wicket boundary by Travis Head who throws the ball up and returns to the field of play to complete the catch. Rana goes for 27 and MI's score reads 70/3

Kieron Pollard joins skipper Rohit in the middle and the fans are expecting some fireworks here with Pollard at the crease. MI's score reads 72/3

Mumbai Indian's score reads 74/3 after 10 overs. They need 89 from 10 overs with 7 wickets in the bag. Rohit and Pollard at the crease

Rohit times that cut off Milne to perfection. Vintage Rohit on show here as the ball speeds to the boundary. MI's score reads 79/3

Now Pollard flicks Milne to the fine-leg boundary. That has been a very expensive over from Milne again. He has been leaking runs today. MI's score reads 86/3 after 11 overs

Two quick runs here for Pollard as he flicks Negi towards the square-leg region. MI's score reads 89/3

Boundary for Pollard as he spoils a good over from Chahal. Comes down the track and hits that past wide long-on. MI's score reads 96/3

WICKET! Chahal gets Pollard. The batsman comes down the track and looks to flick it. But the bat turns and the ball goes straight to Head at deep mid-wicket. MI's score reads 98/4

Krunal Pandya is walking off the field. He is hurt. Karn Sharma joins Rohit in the middle.

Aniket Choudhary is back into the attack. Excellent over so far from him. Just 1 run of his first three deliveries.

FOUR! Another one from captain Rohit. He comes forward and drives this towards long off. What a shot from the captain. Mumbai Indians 114/4, need 49 off 30 balls.

FOUR! Karn Sharma smashes Chahal straight down the ground. MI 121/4, need 42 off 26 balls

FOUR! Watson starts his third over and welcomed with a beautiful boundary by Rohit Sharma. MI need 34 off 23 balls.

A superb bouncer from Aniket. Hardik wanted to play this but changed his mood at the last moment.

SIX! Hardik spoils Aniket's over with a beautiful SIX. He goes on the backfoot and slaps it away towards square leg. MI need 18 off 12 balls.

SIX! Rohit connects this well and launches it towards deep square leg. What a shot from the captain. ROHIT-MAN. MI need 10 off 9 balls

FIFTY! Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century off 34 balls. Mumbai Indians need 7 off 6 balls. Who will bowl the last over?

Shane Watson to bowl the last over. And, he starts with a WIDE.

Preview: All but out of contention for the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to salvage a difficult season by sorting out their batting woes when they take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match on Monday.

Mumbai are on the second spot in the IPL standings with 14 points, while Bangalore are second from bottom after having won just two of their 10 games.