IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma Issues Rallying Cry Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders Clash

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has issued a rallying cry to his teammates that they cannot take Kolkata Knight Riders lightly in Qualifier 2, even if they have already beaten Gautam Gambhir's men twice in the tenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai hold a supreme 15-5 record against Kolkata in the cash-rich league, while they came out on top in both matches this season as well. However, Rohit has said that records doesn't matter as the better team on that particular day will prevail.

"We will be confident against these guys (KKR) but I believe that whoever is good on the day will win the match. We will not be thinking that we have beaten them twice in the competition. We have to come out and do what we have been doing as a team," Rohit told Mumbai Indians TV.

The Mumbai skipper also said that they cannot get ahead of themselves and start thinking about the final already as they have to get the better of a buzzing KKR outfit first.

"You have to focus on the job at hand which is coming out here and play good cricket. I am hoping that we play out best game agaianst KKR and we will worry about the finals later, said Rohit.

"We have to come out & do what we've been doing as a team!'' @ImRo45 on inspiration ahead of the Qualifier.#CricketMeriJaan #CaptainsCorner pic.twitter.com/qP3019IiN9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 18, 2017

Rain has been a constant factor at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium — the venue of the second qualifier — during the course of the season and one match has already been cancelled because of it(Bangalore vs Hyderabad clash). Meanwhile, rain also played spoilsport during the eliminator clash, which KKR managed to win courtesy of the Duckworth and Lewis method.

But Rohit has played down the weather factor by stating that it is something which they cannot control.

"We have to come to the ground with a positive frame of mind thinking that there will be 40 overs of play. Conditions are conditions and it is something that you cannot control" said the MI skipper.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 10:21 AM IST