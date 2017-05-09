IPL 2017: Rohit Wants Mumbai Indians to Wake Up After SRH Loss

Hyderabad: The defeat against Surisers Hyderabad did not hurt them since they have already qualified for the IPL Play-offs but for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma the defeat is an eye-opener.
Mumbai Indians, who have been good chasers, opted to bat against the defending champions and managed only 138 for seven, eventually losing by seven wickets.
"We could be put into bat, it won't always be in our favour, so we have a lot of learning from this loss."
"We knew the wicket wasn't easy but we got nowhere near a good score. Sunrisers bowled well and kept us guessing," the captain added.
A delighted Hyderabad skipper David Warner said "everything went to plan".
Shikhar Dhawan was declared Man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 62-run knock in Hyderabad's chase.
"It was an important game. The plan was that I have to stay at the crease as long as possible. Moises also played a good knock. I've been feeling good. I was working on consistency when I had a few quiet months. I worked at it and all the heart I've put into it has worked out now, so I'm happy," Dhawan, who was named in India's Champions Trophy squad, said.