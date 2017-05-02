IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope to Finish the Season with Dignity, Says AB de Villiers

BCCI Photo.

Mumbai: Knocked-out of contention, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to salvage pride by winning the remaining IPL matches and end the season on a high, star RCB batsman AB de Villiers said on Tuesday.

RCB lost to hosts Mumbai Indians here last evening by five wickets and are placed at the seventh spot in the points table after having won just two of their 11 games.

"Unfortunately, this year we haven't played as well as we wanted to but I think there are some valuable lessons we have learnt throughout the season. I think we have let ourselves down a little bit in the last few games not competing as well as we want to," the South African said.

"(Last evening) I thought we were right in the game. Which was great and that is the kind of thing you want, that you want to compete. It was a really good game of cricket.

"In the last few balls, I was very nervous. I was hoping we could somehow find a way to pull it through but it wasn't meant to be. We have a few more games left and hopefully will finish the season with dignity," he added.

The 33-year old, who was the top-scorer for his side last evening with a 27-ball 43, backed table-toppers Mumbai Indians and said they have a good chance to go all the way through this season.

"I think they (Mumbai Indians) have got a wonderful team as well and they have got a really good chance of going all the way this season," he said.

Commenting on his IPL journey, he said, "The last 10 years of IPL, what I can say, it has been a great ride. It has certainly been life-changing for me.

"I started my IPL career at Delhi Daredevils for the first three years, which was a very good experience and then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore, and this is my seventh season with them now. I could not have asked for a better franchise to play IPL for, they are a very professional unit."

"The memories stand out for me, I have created some great memories over the last 10 years, the fans, the electric vibes in the grounds that we get, the friendships I have made in the team and around the team, the people who support us, those are the kind of things that stand out for me in the last 10 years of the IPL. It is just great memories and I am just honoured and privileged to be a part of the IPL," he said.

De Villiers also said he is gearing up for Champions Trophy after IPL.

"My next commitment after the IPL is the Champions Trophy something that South Africans would love to win. India won it last time in England and they have a strong campaign around this year as well.

"There is quite a bit of cricket in the next few years and I would like to think that I am going to play for quite a few more years," he said.

First Published: May 2, 2017, 6:59 PM IST