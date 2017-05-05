IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - Preview

Arnab: Irrespective of the form of these teams, one thing is for sure that if the players decide to give it their all, then expect fireworks.
RCB Likely XI - Kohli, Gayle, de Villiers, Kedar, Watson, Mandeep, Binny, Negi, Chahal, Badree, Aravind
18:41(IST)
Baidurjo: Varun Aaron is in top form, has picked up 7 wickets in 4 matches and has an overall economy rate of 7.66 runs per over. Also, Punjab's x-factor will be Axar Patel who has once again been his team's most impressive bowler with 10 wickets from 9 matches.
Also, Axar enjoys a good record against ABD
18:36(IST)
Arnab: Chris Gayle is due for a big knock and so is AB de Villiers, RCB can count on these world beaters to come good at some point, can just be tonight.
18:30(IST)
Baidurjo: Let's see, who comes out on top in that battle. But the Bangalore batting has been quite dismal this season. No one has stood out except one knock each by Kohli and Kedar Jadhav.
And as far as Kohli is concerned, we have Sandeep Sharma in our line-up, who has dismissed Kohli on 4 occasions in the IPL. He is also Punjab's inform bowler and has picked up a total of 11 wicket in 8 matches.
18:25(IST)
Arnab: Don't write them off just yet. Chahal has been impressive again, picking up 11 wickets. Pawan Negi has done well with the ball by picking up 10 wickets, while Samuel Badree has 9 wickets to his name from just 5 matches
18:24(IST)
Baidurjo: There really isn't a lot on offer on the Bengaluru pitch and I don't know how much will the spinners be effective for RCB, because Punjab has a star studded batting, which also features the likes of Manan Vohra, ShaunMarsh and Wriddhiman Saha. Even Axar Patel has batted well this season.
18:21(IST)
Arnab: The pace bowling department is what has let RCB down. All their pacers have leaked runs at an economy of above 8.5 runs per over. The likes of Aravind and Milne haven't fired, neither did their big buy Tymal Mills.
As always, RCB will have their hopes pinned on their spinners
18:19(IST)
Baidurjo: Punjab has a sorted opening pair now. Hashim Amla has been at his consistent best, scoring 315 runs in 8 matches. He has one century and two half-centuries to his name.
Add to that the addition of Martin Guptill, who has impressed in his two starts so far with an innings of 23 and an unbeaten knock of 50.
18:17(IST)
Arnab: RCB has a captain who has tried his best but has been let down by an underperforming team. Virat Kohli has scored 239 runs for his team in7 matches, with three half-centuries. But his impact has not been like last year.
18:15(IST)
Baidurjo: Even to play spoilers you need a team which has a high morale and players who are in form, can't say that for the RCB this season. As far as KXIP are concerned, their captain has led from the front.
Glenn Maxwell has done what he does best, hit the ball out of the park and not taken any pressure on himself. Maxi has less than 200 runs to his name but has scored his runs at a strike rate of 178.70. More often than not, his cameos have been match winning.
18:13(IST)
Arnab: Well, I can't say that for the Royal Challengers but they will be playing for pride in front of their home fans whom I must say are really patient and back their team despite their failures.
RCB doesn't have a great record against Punjab and they will try their best to play spoilers here.
18:10(IST)
Baidurjo: Hello Arnab, yes as you have already announced that I will be batting for the Kings tonight and why not, they are the in-form team. Their demolition of Delhi was perhaps one of the finest performances by a team this season
18:06(IST)
Hi Baidurjo, it seems you are ready to put on a 'Big Show' in this preview tonight, while I will try and make a case for the Royal Challengers, who have been a mere shadow of their glorious selves this season
17:57(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live preview of the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, which will be played at the Chinnaswamy stadium tonight. This is Arnab Sen, editor at Cricketnext and I have with me our correspondent Baidurjo Bhose.
While RCB has only pride to play for as they are already out of contention for a place in the top 4, KXIP are very much in the race and with 5 matches in hand, they have a realistic chance of still finishing in the top two as well.
Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab in the 43rd match of the tenth season of the Indian Premier League.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.