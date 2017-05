Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates from IPL 2017 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Stung by two successive reversals, Kolkata Knight Riders will look bounce back and stay in contention for a play-off berth when they take on lowly Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KKR, who suffered losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant in their previous two matches, need two wins out of the remaining three matches to seal their berth in the knockout stage.

Placed second in the IPL standings with 14 points from 11 matches, the two-time IPL winners are followed by Rising Pune Supergiant and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 14 and 13 points.

The manner in which RCB lost to KKR at the Eden Gardens should give them a lot of confidence going into this tie.

The @KKRiders boys are all set to take on the @RCBTweets at the Chinnaswamy stadium #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/nyejYvJpfQ

The @RCBTweets are gearing up for their game against @KKRiders #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/vtsylHw1gd

#Gambhir wins the toss and opts to bowl first. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/te78oJN0Fl

#TeamNews @lynny50 is back as Piyush Chawla and Ankit Rajpoot are also named in the playing 11. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/wT94k69TW8

Chrisl Gayle is all set for his 100th IPL match today. He will open the innings alongside Mandeep Singh.

Captain Virat Kohli is the new man at the crease.

Just one run off Umesh Yadav's over with a BIG wicket of Chris Gayle. KKR off to a brilliant start and it is as sloppy for RCB.

WICKET! RCB - 0⃣ / 1⃣ A dream start for the #Knights as @y_umesh gets Chris Gayle out, first ball. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/1WAPuglfju

SIX! Mandeep hits first maximum of the innings. He comes forward and smashes Woakes towards long on region. RCB 12/1 in 2 overs.

FOUR! Mandeep welcomes the pacer with an excellent boundary towards backward square leg. RCB 18/1 in 2.3 overs

AB de Villiers is the new man at the crease.

WICKET! RCB - 2⃣0⃣ / 2⃣ A good slower one from @y_umesh as Kohli is trapped LBW. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/1O49WqsM65

FOUR! What a shot from ABD. He comes forward and pulls this away towards deep mid wicket for a superb boundary. RCB 29/2 in 4 overs.

Sunil Narine comes into the attack. Can he break this ongoing partnership between Mandeep Singh and De Villiers?

FOUR! Travis Head plays this towards deep mid wicket region. Umesh Yadav is not much happy with this shot. RCB 40/3 in 5.5 overs.

FOUR! Mandeep opens the face of the bat and cuts it beautifully towards deep backward point. Excellent stuff from him. RCB 49/3 in 7 overs.

FOUR! Rajpoot to Head! Travis Head plays this beautifully towards backward square leg. Both Mandeep and Head are taking RCB to a comfortable position. RCB 78/3 in 12 overs.

Our pacers were spot on with their length during the Powerplay. https://t.co/XRBSC4y4Ad #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/Ov0uI0d0ds

SIX! What a hit from Head. He leans forward and slaps this over the deep mid wicket area, Well connected from the powerful man. RCB 95/3 in 13.4 overs.

FOUR! Mandeep uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and cuts it through deep backward point. Grandhomme didn't like this.

It's raining in Bengaluru. Covers are coming on. Players are leaving the ground.

The covers are coming off & play will resume at 5:45 PM. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR

The players are back on the pitch after a short interruption due to rain.

Kedar Jadhav is the new man at the crease.

Brilliant bowling from Woakes. He is not letting Jadhav to go over the top. Jadhav tried thrice but failed in all occassions.

WICKET! RCB - 1⃣0⃣5⃣ / 4⃣ #Narine strikes for the 2nd time in the day, good catch by @y_umesh as Mandeep walks back for 52. #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/Ap03Yn9kPY

FOUR! Kedar Jadhav ends Woakes' over in style. He uses the pace and sends the ball towards fine leg region. RCB 115/4 in 17 overs.

SIX! That the beauty from Head. He slams Rajpoot over deep mid wicket region. RCB 125/4 in 18 overs.

An economical spell from #Narine , he picked up the wickets of de Villiers & Mandeep Singh. https://t.co/XRBSC4y4Ad #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/BqGyu7bNpa

Pawan Negi is the new man at the crease. He is known for the late assault with his bat. Can he continue doing it today?

WICKET! RCB 1⃣2⃣5⃣ / 5⃣ @chriswoakes bags his 1st wicket of the game as @y_umesh takes a good catch at long-off. #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/ldb6JRlxHm

FIFTY! Tavis Head brings up his fifty off 41 balls. What an innings from the left-hander.

SIX! That was huge. Travis Head smashes this into the air. The ball goes up and disappears in to the crowd.

SIX! Head once again. Thsi time he sends the ball into long off area.

Mandeep Singh (52 off 43), Travis Head (75* off 47) help Royal Challengers Bangalore post 158/6 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Head's score of 75* (47) is the highest individual score at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, surpassing 72 (34) by Finch. #IPL

Chris Lynn on FIRE! FOUR, FOUR and then a huge SIX. Awful start from Aniket Choudhary. KKR 14/0 in 1 over.

Second innings begins as #KKR chase 159. Narine & Lynn open for the visitors. Choudhary takes the 1st over. #RCBvKKR #PlayBold #RCBGoGreen pic.twitter.com/sXS4HhWn46

FOUR! Narine comes down the track and edges it towards third man. KKR 18/0

Another good over fro KKR. SIX and a FOUR for Lynn. He is batting on 29 off 14 balls. KKR 34/0 in 3 overs.

SIX! Badree to Narine - It goes into the long off stand. Fine shot from Narine.

SIX! Another one from Narine. Long off again.

SIX! Hat-trick of SIXEs from Narine. He is on fire.

FOUR! this time attacks the fine leg region. What a shot from him.

25 runs off Badree's over. Excellent one from him. KKR 59/0 in 4 overs.

FOUR! Narine is on fire. Aravind comes into the attack and welcomed by the west Indian with a boundary towards long off.

FOUR! Narine sends Aravind this time towards long off.

#Narine brings up his 50 in 15 balls (Joint fastest in @IPL history) with a flurry of boundaries. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/5KboTaTi4j

Brilliant over from Aniket. A wicket maiden from him. But, isn't it too late for RCB.

Slider from Negi takes Lynn's(50) timber! 2nd wicket down for the Knights! #PlayBold #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/EtaTc0vOzo

Off cutter from Aniket. Grandhomme plays this softly towards mid on region. He will get a couple. Excellent running between the wickets from captain Gambhir and Grandhomme.

Wait! Aniket seems to have an injury. He is walking off with the physion. Travis Head will bowl his last ball of the over.

. @SunilPNarine74 . @SunilPNarine74 gets his first "FIFTY" in T20. He now holds the record for fastest 50 (in 15 balls) in @IPL along with @iamyusufpathan . pic.twitter.com/7c6rN9KSDx

SIX! This one is smacked by Grandhomme. He comes down the track and whacks it over the deep mid wicket region. Superb one from him. KKR 126/2, need 33 off 60 balls.

. @IPL @lynny50 & @SunilPNarine74 were outstanding in the Powerplay hitting a total of 1⃣1⃣ fours & 8⃣ sixes. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/tr6zmsWxOL

SIX! Grandhomme kneels down and slams Head towards long on region. KKR need 7 off 42 balls

Yusuf Pathan is the new man at the crease. He scored the fastest IPL fifty. Today, Narine share the status with him.

Sunil Narine (54 off 17), Chris Lynn (50 off 22 balls) power Kolkata Knight Riders to 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

BCCI Photo.

