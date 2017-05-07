IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Preview

14:16(IST)

Hi, I am Baidurjo, cricket correspondent at CricketNext and I have with me our editor Arnab. Big day for the Bengaluru fans as Virat Kohli's boys clash against Gautam Gambhir and his men.

We are not looking at a debate on which team is better today. We will look at the ways in which RCB can finally break the losing run and how KKR would wish to come out of the recent slump in form and seal a place in the playoffs.