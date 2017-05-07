IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Preview

Baidurjo and Arnab: This is all we have from here for now GUYS. See you with the TOSS and LIVE blog in 30 minutes from now.
14:55(IST)
Baidurjo: My Likely XI for KKR goes: Gautam Gambhir, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav
14:53(IST)
Arnab: My Likely XI for RCB would be: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Shane Watson, Pawan Negi, S Aravind, Samuel Badree, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal
14:52(IST)
Baidurjo: Yes, both teams have their issues, but the kind of talent that is on the papers, it should be a cracking Sunday afternoon at the Chinnaswamy. Lets us have a look at the Likely Playing XIs. How about you going first Arnab with RCB?
14:51(IST)
Arnab: Yes that is true. The very reason why Kolkata Knight Riders have one of the worst striking rates in the death. They have recorded approximately one boundary every over. That is surely not a good sign for a team sitting at the third position in the points table.
14:47(IST)
Baidurjo: KKR's middle-order has scored just as poorly with Manish being the only exception. They have have scored at an average of 14.52 and their strike rate stands at 115.97. Going into the death, that is dismal to say the least.
14:45(IST)
Arnab: Yes, also with Chris Gayle having one of his worst IPLs, he could be a good bait. Gayle has managed just 152 runs after 7 games this season and is striking at only 122.58. Clearly he looks like he is going past his prime as a destroyer in this format of the game.
14:43(IST)
Baidurjo: Well noted Arnab. I must say I have hardly come across people these days who know their numbers so well. Talking of numbers, I would want KKR to play Chawla in this game. He has good numbers against RCB stars Kohli and ABD. While he has dismissed Kohli 3 times, he has sent back ABD to the dugout 4 times. Surely he deserves a go.
14:39(IST)
Arnab: Also, even though Gambhir is very fond of Bengaluru, the head to head record between the two teams in this ground does not really help Gambhir. Even though they won the championship here a couple of seasons back, beating KXIP, RCB hold a 4-3 win record at the venue.
14:38(IST)
Baidurjo: Narine has also failed to make an impact at the top of the innings after the flurry at the start. With Lynn back in the scheme of things, Gambhir would definitely be breathing easy. Yusuf Pathan's patchy form has been a major cause of concern as well. He has managed just 121 runs in 11 game, 21 less than even Narine.
14:35(IST)
Arnab: But Kolkata too have their own set of problems. While the likes of Gambhir and Uthappa have done well and have been well supported by the likes of Manish Pandey and others, the bowling has looked a little off radar at time with spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine failing to support the pace trio of Coulter-Nile, Woakes and Umesh.
14:32(IST)
Baidurjo: Quite true I must admit. Apart from Chahal's 13 wickets and Negi's 11, there is nobody who is showing support. Similarly in the batting department, Kedar stands at 247 runs and Kohli on 245. The next best is 206 from an out-of-form ABD. The team has lacked the punch this year.
14:30(IST)
Arnab: Yes, that is where teams like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and even Kolkata have ensured that they are a leap above the rest. They have all banked on all-round contributions. For RCB though none of the batsmen have managed to string a series of big scores. Neither have the bowlers, barring Yuzvendra Chahal, managed to showcase their skills.
14:28(IST)
Baidurjo: It is indeed sad how RCB's reliance on Kohli has come to the fore this season despite the presence of stars like Gayle, ABD and Watson in the ranks. It has been a complete flop show from last year's finalists and they would surely wish to play party-spoilers for a few of the teams.
14:27(IST)
Arnab: Talking of form, Virat Kohli will be hoping to show some form himself. He might have scored 3 fifties this season, but he sets high standards. Even Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the need for him to lead by example. But then, it would be unfair to expect him to deliver alone. ABD and the other guys also need to up their game.
14:24(IST)
Baidurjo: Apart from Lynn, equally important will be the return of Uthappa, missed the last game due to a niggle. Also, Nathan Coulter-Nile looked a bit off-colour in the last game after being hit on the helmet. KKR would want him in top form in this game.
14:22(IST)
Arnab: Yes, there is some good news as well as Chris Lynn has started training again. Rumours are doing the rounds that he could be back for this game. That would surely be a big boost for Gambhir and his men. The team needs to get back to their old winning habit.
14:21(IST)
Baidurjo: Kolkata too would want to get their campaign back on track. With Mumbai qualifying on Saturday night and Pune also taking over the second spot in the points table, KKR need to get back on track soon. Another loss here could mean tough times ahead.
14:20(IST)
Arnab: Yes, two of the top teams on paper, both have not had the best of times in the last few games. While KKR lost to Pune and Hyderabad, RCB lost to Punjab, Mumbai and Pune. RCB might be out, but knowing Kohli, his boys will be playing for pride.
14:16(IST)
Hi, I am Baidurjo, cricket correspondent at CricketNext and I have with me our editor Arnab. Big day for the Bengaluru fans as Virat Kohli's boys clash against Gautam Gambhir and his men.
We are not looking at a debate on which team is better today. We will look at the ways in which RCB can finally break the losing run and how KKR would wish to come out of the recent slump in form and seal a place in the playoffs.
14:11(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE preview of the game between Virat Kohli's RCB and Gautam Gambhir's KKR at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 46th match of the tenth season of the Indian Premier League.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.