IPL 2017: RPS vs KXIP - Star of the Match - Jaydev Unadkat

BCCI Photo

Medium-pacer Jaydev Unadkat was once again the star of the show for Rising Pune Supergiant as they thrashed Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

However, it wasn't just his bowling that was top-notch against KXIP, but Unadkat's fielding was exceptional too, as he took a sublime catch and also affected a brilliant run-out to further peg back Punjab.

Unadkad opened the innings with the ball and straightaway did the trick for RPS as he got rid of Martin Guptill on the first ball of the innings itself.

Then, while fielding at mid-on, Unadkat affected a brilliant run-out to dismissing England skipper Eoin Morgan (4), before he could steady the ship for KXIP.

Unadkat wasn't done there as the plucked a beautiful flying catch at short fine leg to get rid of young sensation Rahul Tewatia. At this point, Punjab were languishing at 31/4 and in a pretty bad shape as far as setting a big total was concerned.

Unadkat rounded off a perfect day for himself on the field by picking up the wicket of Swapnil Singh, who became his second scalp of the day.

Unadkat now has 21 wickets in the ongoing edition of the IPL and is only behind purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has picked up 25 wickets so far.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 6:34 PM IST