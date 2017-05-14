IPL 2017: RPS vs KXIP - Turning Point - Maxwell Demoting Himself

The match which was billed as the eliminator before the eliminator, failed to live up to it's billing as Rising Pune Supergiant bowled out Kings XI Punjab for a paltry 73 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

None of the batsmen got going as Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and Dan Christian ran riot and the KXIP top-order fell like a pack of cards. Punjab's first wicket fell on the first ball of the innings itself and they well reeling at 51/6 in the 10th over of the match itself.

But if we have to pick a turning point of the match, it has to be skipper Glenn Maxwell's decision to demote himself to number six in the batting line-up.

In the last match against Mumbai Indians, Maxwell came out to bat at number three and bludgeoned 21-ball 47 to help Punjab to a big total. However, when it got rough against Pune, Maxwell held himself back till the time Marsh, Morgan and Tewatia weren't dismissed.

And to add to that, when he did come out to bat, on the third ball of his innings, Maxwell played a rash flick shot which went straight down the throat of Ajinkya Rahane, who was fielding at deep sqaure leg.

Maxwell's duck added to the misery of Punjab, who desperately needed a savior to pull them out of trouble but the wait for Godot didn't end.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 6:35 PM IST