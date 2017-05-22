IPL 2017: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Mumbai Indians' Trophy Celebrations

(Image Credits: Mumbai Indians Twitter)

New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar led the way in celebrating Mumbai Indian's thrilling victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Defending a modest target of 130, Mumbai bowlers bowled their hearts our at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as Rohit Sharma's troops stormed to a thrilling win to clinch a record third IPL title.

Sachin — who is also the mentor of Mumbai — led the way in celebrating the team's success. The legendary cricketer has been an inspirational figure for Mumbai stars and can be seen constantly imparting his vast knowledge of the game to the youngsters.

Sachin's work behind the scenes has finally paid off as he watched his time become the first side to clinch the title thrice.

After their record-breaking win, the players ran upto Sachin to click a selfie with the legendary cricketer.

Mumbai's spin king Harbhajan Singh too posed for a picture with the master blaster after lifting the trophy.

Bhajji also uploaded another image and his post read: "Fantastic way to finish 10 years.. what a great feeling.. congratulations @mipaltan thank u each and everyone. #IPLfinal #RPSvsMI"

Meanwhile, MI's wicketkeeper batsman Ambati Rayudu but took the opportunity to ask Sachin autograph his bat.

In a tense finish to a low scoring final, Rising Pune Supergiant needed four runs to win off the last ball. Australian all-rounder Dan Christian managed to get the ball away towards the mid-wicket boundary, but the throw from the deep was accurate enough for Parthiv Patel to break the stumps before Washington Sundar could come back for a third run, which would have led to a super over.

Mitchell Johnson bowled a fabulous last over under pressure, taking the wickets of Manoj Tiwary and Pune captain Steven Smith off consecutive deliveries to tilt the balance in favour of the 'Blue Brigade'.

First Published: May 22, 2017, 9:26 AM IST