IPL 2017: Tendulkar Praises Shreyas, Calls His Knock Magnificent

New Delhi: Little master Sachin Tendulkar keeps a close eye on the Indian Premier League and praised Delhi Daredevils youngster Shreyas Iyer after his brilliant show against Gujarat Lions on Wednesday night.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: “Magnificent innings by #ShreyasIyer last night. There is some amazing young Indian talent in this IPL.”

Iyer and Pat Cummins starred with the bat while Amit Mishra proved to be an unlikely hero in the last over as Delhi Daredevils edged Gujarat Lions by two wickets at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Chasing a daunting target of 196, Delhi got off to the worst possible start as in-form batsmen Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant were dismissed in the second over itself. But Iyer held fort.

Earlier, Tendulkar had praised Rishabh Pant and described Pant’s 43-ball against Gujarat Lions as one of the best knocks he had seen in the Indian Premier League. Tendulkar went on to reiterate that it was the best knock over the last 10 seasons and not just this one.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: “One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777.”

He even took a picture of Pant walking back to the dug-out and posted with the tweet.

