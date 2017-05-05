IPL 2017: Sanju Samson Reveals Rishabh Pant's Mid-pitch Advice

BCCI Photo.

The Feroz Shah Kotla stadium witnessed a run fest on Thursday as two young batsmen - Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson - clobbered the Gujarat Lions and helped their team Delhi Daredevils register a resounding victory.

Pant scored a scintillating 43-ball 97 to guide DD to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The wicket-keeper batsman forged a 143- run partnership off 63 balls for the second wicket with Sanju Samson (61 off 31 balls) to take DD on the threshold of victory.

Speaking about the partnership, Sanju said Pant's encouraging words egged him to take the bowlers head-on.

"I started the innings really well. After hitting two sixes [in an over], I thought about taking a single," Samson told Dravid in a video interview on iplt20.com.

"He [Pant] came to me and told me: 'Bhaiyya, zyaada socho mat, bas maarte raho (brother, don't think too much, just keep hittting)'. I think that really helped me to go on. I really enjoyed batting with him," Samson said.

The 19-year-old Pant butchered the GL bowling attack with some power hitting, blasting six fours and nine sixes in his match-winning innings.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 10:55 AM IST