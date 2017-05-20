IPL 2017: Secret Behind Narine Having a Pink House Revealed

Getty Images

New Delhi: Being passionate about colours is not something uncommon, but Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner takes his love for pink to the next level. According to teammate Rovman Powell, the West Indies bowler even has a pink house.

Posting a video on Instagram, Powell revealed the little secret about Narine. The post read: “@ravipowell52 shares a secret about @sunilnarine24 that you've probably never heard before! Watch his #Winkfie 📹 and find out.”

KKR might have been knocked out of the tournament after losing to Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Friday, but they definitely won hearts with their performance this season.

And the man who took the cricket fans in the country by storm was none other than Narine. In a surprise move, he was made to open by the Knights and he managed to score 224 runs in 16 games at a strike-rate of 172.30. He even hit a fifty and his highest score was 54.

Narine though failed to live up to his reputation with the ball and managed to pick just 10 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 6.98.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 7:54 PM IST