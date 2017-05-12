IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Told Me I Will Open After Warm-ups, Says Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha plays a shot during the match against MI. (BCCI)

Mumbai: Kings XI Punjab needed to win their match against Mumbai Indians to stay in contention for a place in the knock-out phase. And the man responsible for keeping them in the play-offs race is Wriddhiman Saha, who scored an unbeaten 93 to help his post a mammoth 230 runs on the board.

Saha, who opened the batting for his team in the match, said after the match that he was asked to open the innings after he completed his warm-ups on the ground.

"Even while I was warming up for the match, I didn't know that I would open the batting. After I went back to the dressing room, Viru bhai told me that I will be opening the innings," the wicket-keeper batsman said.

Saha, who has a century in an IPL final to his name, said that he likes to bat with freedom at the top of the order and that is what helped him make the most of the power play overs against the Mumbai Indians.

"I like to play my shots with freedom early on in the innings, that is exactly what I did against Mumbai and eventually rotated the strike in the middle overs before attacking again.

Batting in the middle becomes a little difficult as you need to take your time to get going. Opening the batting helps you take the advantage of the power play overs," he added.

Kings XI Punjab have 14 points from 13 matches and still have a game in hand. They have a fighting chance of making it through to the play-offs but would depend on other teams' results also. Saha said it was the collective performance of the team which has helped the franchise improve on their performances in the last two editions of IPL.

"Biggest reason for our poor performances in the last two seasons is that we didn't play well together as a team. But it is different this time around and hopefully we will get through to the knock-outs," Saha said.

The wicket-keeper batsman slammed 93 runs off just 55 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. Saha said that he was a bit disappointed onmissing out on a century but what mattered for him was that the team recorded a victory.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 12:25 PM IST