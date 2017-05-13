IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Arrives At Eden Amidst Huge Cheer

BCCI Photo

Kolkata: Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan waved and showered flying kisses to fans off the pitch as his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) battled it out against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Nearly halfway through KKR's innings, Shah Rukh standing in the balcony was first flashed on the giant screen with actors Sonu Sood, Sanjay Kapoor and son AbRam.

The DJ played popular numbers of his film "Fan" with the title track acting as an indication that the superstar is in the house.

This was Shah Rukh's first visit to the Eden this season, having previously watched a KKR game from the stands at Rajkot against Gujarat Lions this season. KKR won that match by 10 runs.

SRK has spent over 26 years in Bollywood, acting in over 70 films. He is a six-time Filmfare Award winner for Best Actor.

SRK's next film is a romantic-drama "The Ring" in which he is playing the character of a guide.

The Imtiaz Ali directed flick also stars Anushka Sharma.

First Published: May 13, 2017, 11:20 PM IST